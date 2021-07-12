Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Taco Bell offer free food for Aberdeen customers after England’s Euro 2020 loss

By Ross Hempseed
July 12, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Taco Bell UK will give out free tacos across the UK following England's performance at the Euros.
Taco Bell outlets in Aberdeen will be offering free food to customers following England’s Euro 2020 final defeat.

Free tacos will be handed out on Tuesday July 13 following the penalty defeat against Italy on Sunday evening.

The offer will be available across all outlets including in Aberdeen where Scots can capitalise on English heartbreak and free tacos.

The Mexican fast food company originally made the offer as England progressed through Euro 2020, making it all the way to the final only to be undone by Italy on penalties.

The Three Lions had ignited hopes of winning their first major tournament in 55 years.

The restaurant chain will also honour one of the country’s youngest stars by renaming its Wembley restaurant Taco Bellingham, after Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

It could be argued that Scottish football fans got their desired outcome with many cheering for Italy and north-east customers can now enjoy free tacos at the two Taco Bell outlets in Aberdeen, located at Union Street and Great Northern Road.

Gino Casciani, general manager for Taco Bell UK and Europe, said: “We wanted to provide football fans across the UK with something to cheer this week and what better way to do that than with free tacos! England fans should be proud of their country and their own support, and we want to thank them the best way we know how.”

In addition to giving away thousands of tacos on Tuesday, Taco Bell will be encouraging fans to join in the online conversation on social media with the hashtag #iSeeATaco.

Despite England losing in the Euro 2020 final, Taco Bell are offering free tacos across the UK.

 

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.