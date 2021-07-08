Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Bieldside Inn closed after staff member tests positive for Covid

By Lauren Taylor
July 8, 2021, 8:55 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The Bieldside Inn
The Bieldside Inn

A busy Aberdeen pub has been closed after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

PB Devco has shut the Bieldside Inn for 10 days as a precaution after a member of the team contracted Covid.

Another team member is also awaiting a PCR result and it was decided to close the venue with immediate effect for 10 days.

PB Devco were not contacted by track and trace and explained on a post on Facebook that closing is the “proactive approach” to keep everyone safe.

The post said: “We have spoken to NHS Grampian and they are assisting us with any further measures we need to take, for anyone who is concerned.

“We are aware that this is very disappointing, however, we hope that our customers and regulars understand that this decision is based on keeping everyone’s safety at the forefront of what we do. As a venue, we have a responsibility to protect our staff and patrons, and demonstrate a duty of care.”

The post continued: “We will reopen on Saturday, July 17 as per guidance from NHS Grampian, look forward to seeing you all again then.”

Earlier this week, the Chester Hotel also announced it was temporarily shutting its restaurant kitchen for the same reason.

Covid in the north-east

According to the latest data from Public Health Scotland, NHS Grampian remains the fifth worst affected area in Scotland.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary entered the rare “code black” status alongside Dr Gray’s in Elgin with under-pressure staff urging people only to come in if they need urgent care.

There was a surge in cases in Stonehaven last week which resulted in a number of businesses closing.

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to attend one of the walk-in centres for their first jab or – if eight weeks have passed – their second dose without needing an appointment.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian is asking anyone who tests positive to fill out their own close contacts information to help with the strain on Test and Protect services.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.