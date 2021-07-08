Bieldside Inn closed after staff member tests positive for Covid

A busy Aberdeen pub has been closed after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

PB Devco has shut the Bieldside Inn for 10 days as a precaution after a member of the team contracted Covid.

Another team member is also awaiting a PCR result and it was decided to close the venue with immediate effect for 10 days.

PB Devco were not contacted by track and trace and explained on a post on Facebook that closing is the “proactive approach” to keep everyone safe.

The post said: “We have spoken to NHS Grampian and they are assisting us with any further measures we need to take, for anyone who is concerned.

“We are aware that this is very disappointing, however, we hope that our customers and regulars understand that this decision is based on keeping everyone’s safety at the forefront of what we do. As a venue, we have a responsibility to protect our staff and patrons, and demonstrate a duty of care.”

The post continued: “We will reopen on Saturday, July 17 as per guidance from NHS Grampian, look forward to seeing you all again then.”

Earlier this week, the Chester Hotel also announced it was temporarily shutting its restaurant kitchen for the same reason.

Covid in the north-east

According to the latest data from Public Health Scotland, NHS Grampian remains the fifth worst affected area in Scotland.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary entered the rare “code black” status alongside Dr Gray’s in Elgin with under-pressure staff urging people only to come in if they need urgent care.

There was a surge in cases in Stonehaven last week which resulted in a number of businesses closing.

Everyone aged 18 and over will be able to attend one of the walk-in centres for their first jab or – if eight weeks have passed – their second dose without needing an appointment.

Meanwhile, NHS Grampian is asking anyone who tests positive to fill out their own close contacts information to help with the strain on Test and Protect services.