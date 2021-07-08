Woman charged with romance fraud after Deeside woman loses more than £100,000

A 64-year-old woman has been charged after a Deeside woman was conned out of more than £100,000.

Police launched an investigation after the woman, 51, handed over the cash in Banchory.

They have now confirmed a woman from England has been arrested and charged with romance fraud.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and she is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson, of the divisional cyber enabled crime team, urged people to be vigilant against scammers but said it was often easy to be manipulated.

He also said victims should not feel ashamed to report such a crime.

He said: “Organised crime groups go to great lengths to manipulate and exploit the most vulnerable within our communities by means of gaining a person’s affection, and thereafter use that goodwill to encourage the victim to send money to the scammer under false pretences, with a view to them benefiting financially.

“It’s very easy to fall victim to romance fraud, with people understandably reluctant to come forward and report it. However, I would strongly urge that if you are a victim that you report the matter to police.

“My message to the scammers is clear, if you engage in this type of crime we will identify, trace and arrest you.”

DI Thomson added that the recent roll-out of the specialist cyber enabled crime team showed the force is “fully committed” to investigating such matters and bringing offenders to justice.

He added: “If you suspect you have been a victim of fraud, please contact police Scotland on 101.”