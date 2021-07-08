Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Woman charged with romance fraud after Deeside woman loses more than £100,000

By Ellie Milne
July 8, 2021, 3:16 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Police Scotland
Police Scotland

A 64-year-old woman has been charged after a Deeside woman was conned out of more than £100,000.

Police launched an investigation after the woman, 51, handed over the cash in Banchory.

They have now confirmed a woman from England has been arrested and charged with romance fraud.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and she is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson, of the divisional cyber enabled crime team, urged people to be vigilant against scammers but said it was often easy to be manipulated.

He also said victims should not feel ashamed to report such a crime.

He said: “Organised crime groups go to great lengths to manipulate and exploit the most vulnerable within our communities by means of gaining a person’s affection, and thereafter use that goodwill to encourage the victim to send money to the scammer under false pretences, with a view to them benefiting financially.

It’s very easy to fall victim to romance fraud, with people understandably reluctant to come forward and report it. However, I would strongly urge that if you are a victim that you report the matter to police.

“My message to the scammers is clear, if you engage in this type of crime we will identify, trace and arrest you.”

DI Thomson added that the recent roll-out of the specialist cyber enabled crime team showed the force is “fully committed” to investigating such matters and bringing offenders to justice.

He added: “If you suspect you have been a victim of fraud, please contact police Scotland on 101.”

