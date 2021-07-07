Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen care home chef the best in Scotland – and now wants to scoop UK title

By Daniel Boal
July 7, 2021, 7:28 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Post Thumbnail

An Aberdeen care home chef has been crowned the best in Scotland – and is now hoping he could scoop the UK accolade for the second time.

Fairview House’s John Grover has won the regional finals of Care Chef of the Year.

Residents of the Barchester-operated home, in Danestone, are thrilled for him.

With this latest win under his belt, he will now head to London to battle it out with other chefs in the UK wide competition

Mr Grover won the title back in 2018 and wants to become the first person to secure the top award at the National Association of Care Catering’s Care Chef of the Year.

90 mins on the clock and only one winner

In order to secure his place in the national finals, the former military hospital chef had to compete against seven other regional finalists.

With 90 minutes on the clock, they were each tasked with preparing three nutritionally balanced two-course meals which were judged against seven strict criteria.

Each dish had to be balanced and have five nutrient groups present; carefully choosing dishes such as surf and turf chicken and salmon main packed full of flavour and protein.

He added an innovative cheese mousse to finish with pear chutney and vegetable crackers for additional vitamins.

Mr Grover said: “I absolutely loved taking part in the competition.  It was really nerve-wracking, but I was confident in my dishes, and I knew if I got the execution right, then I was in with a good chance.

“Happily, it went like a military operation, practice makes perfect, as they say.

“It was wonderful to be able to tell the residents I’d won, the atmosphere in the home is amazing – we’re all on such a high.”

“So proud of John”

Care home general manager Arlene Campbell said: “We are just so proud of John and all the hard work he has put into preparing and practising his dishes.

“We are all fortunate to have him as our head chef; he is a much-valued member of the fantastic team here at Fairview.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.