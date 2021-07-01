Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Woman and young child taken to hospital following car and lorry crash on A96

By Michelle Henderson
July 1, 2021, 6:04 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The A96 remains closed at Huntly following a collision between a car and a lorry.
A woman and a young child have been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry at Huntly.

A woman and a young child have been taken to hospital following a crash between a car and a lorry at Huntly.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the A96 Inverness to Aberdeen trunk road after the alarm was raised at 5.40pm.

The road was closed in both directions at its junction with the A920 Dufftown road for more than two hours but has since reopened to motorists.

A female casualty and a young child were placed in the hands of the ambulance service before being taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary as a precaution.

Two fire crews from Huntly and Aberchirder were both in attendance.

Firefighters used hydraulic cutting gear and small tools and remained on scene until 7.36pm.

Transport Scotland officials advised motorists to expect delays following the incident and urged them to find an alternative route as emergency services worked at the scene.

