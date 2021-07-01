Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver found guilty of crash that paralysed young scooter rider

By Danny McKay
July 1, 2021, 3:25 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Brendan Gall outside court.

A jury has this afternoon found a man guilty of dangerous driving after a horror head-on smash that left a 19-year-old scooter rider paralysed from the chest down.

Brendan Gall, 34, was on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court accused of causing serious injury by dangerous driving over the devastating collision on the B994 Kintore to Kemnay road.

Gall denied seriously injuring Oskar Sumera by driving at excessive speeds for the conditions and road layout. He also denied a charge of driving without insurance.

Mr Sumera was on a life support machine following the crash on October 20 2018 and has been confined to a wheelchair ever since.

The jury took around an hour to deliver a majority guilty verdict on the dangerous driving charge and a unanimous one on the insurance charge.

The crash happened on the B994 Kintore to Kemnay road

Following the verdict, Sheriff Philip Mann told Gall: “You have been found guilty of causing serious injury by dangerous driving by the jury, that is a very serious charge, Mr Gall.

“To help me decide how to deal with you, I will call for a criminal justice social work report.

“I think it’s only fair to say all sentencing options will have to be considered by the court, given the seriousness of the offence and, in particular, the seriousness of the injuries sustained by Mr Sumera.”

The sheriff deferred sentence until later this month and disqualified Gall from driving in the meantime.

Defence agent John McLeod reserved mitigation until the sentencing hearing.

‘Defective road surface cannot be ruled out’

Earlier today Pc Calum Jamieson, who carried out a crash investigation, told the court that the road surface on the bends prior to where the collision occurred was “defective”.

“As soon as I had conducted my skid tests on the night of the collision, the roads policing sergeant was made aware that the coefficient of sliding friction was abnormally low,” he said.

The court saw an extract of his investigation report which confirmed: “Skid tests showed a defective road surface cannot be ruled out as a factor in the collision”.

But it also stated: “Unattentiveness or excess speed was the most likely reason for Brendan Gall to have lost control of his vehicle.”

Yesterday the jury was told of series of emotional texts Gall sent in the aftermath of the head-on crash.

Gall, of Victoria Street, Dyce, had messaged a friend saying: “I think we killed someone.

“I crashed my car tonight. Head on into a boy on his scooter.”

 

