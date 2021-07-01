Work due to begin on a busy Aberdeen roundabout later today has been postponed until next week due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Both carriages of North Anderson Drive between Middlefield Place and the Haudagain Roundabout were to be closed from 7pm this evening to set up a new contraflow ahead of an eight-week closure of the southbound carriageway.

The works will now take place from 7pm on July 7, with the northbound carriageway reopening at 7am the following day and the other closure proceeding as planned.

The project on the road is part of a £50million effort to improve one of the city’s most notorious bottlenecks.

The so-called Haudagain bypass, which will link North Anderson Drive to Auchmill Road, had been due to finish in spring but was delayed by the pandemic.

It is now expected to be completed by the winter, although in April it was announced a review into the timescale of the project was being carried out.

Over the length of the eight-week closure of North Anderson Drive’s southbound carriageway, a 30mph speed limit will be in place, reducing to 10mph at crossover locations.

A Transport Scotland statement said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation.”