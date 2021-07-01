Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Works at busy Aberdeen roundabout postponed for six days

By Craig Munro
July 1, 2021, 11:00 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
North Anderson Drive leading towards the Haudagain Roundabout. Picture by Chris Sumner
North Anderson Drive leading towards the Haudagain Roundabout. Picture by Chris Sumner

Work due to begin on a busy Aberdeen roundabout later today has been postponed until next week due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Both carriages of North Anderson Drive between Middlefield Place and the Haudagain Roundabout were to be closed from 7pm this evening to set up a new contraflow ahead of an eight-week closure of the southbound carriageway.

The works will now take place from 7pm on July 7, with the northbound carriageway reopening at 7am the following day and the other closure proceeding as planned.

The project on the road is part of a £50million effort to improve one of the city’s most notorious bottlenecks.

The southbound carriageway of North Anderson Drive will be shut for two months. Picture by Chris Sumner

The so-called Haudagain bypass, which will link North Anderson Drive to Auchmill Road, had been due to finish in spring but was delayed by the pandemic.

It is now expected to be completed by the winter, although in April it was announced a review into the timescale of the project was being carried out.

Over the length of the eight-week closure of North Anderson Drive’s southbound carriageway, a 30mph speed limit will be in place, reducing to 10mph at crossover locations.

A Transport Scotland statement said: “We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank the local community and road users for their continued cooperation.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.