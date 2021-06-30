Wave of Stonehaven business closures amid rising Covid concern

A wave of businesses in Stonehaven have announced they are closing their doors temporarily amid rising coronavirus concern in the town.

Popular fish and chip shop The Bay announced it would stay shut on Wednesday after owner Calum Richardson awaited the results of a Covid test after becoming unwell.

The development came after the Station Hotel and Trouper’s Bar both confirmed they would close for 10 days after staff members tested positive.

Carron Fish Bar, Queens Hotel and the Shamrock and Thistle coffee shop have also announced temporary closures.

Stonehaven Open Air Pool is among the latest to close after team members were asked to self-isolate.

What is happening in Stonehaven?

This week the Scottish Government warned the country was at a “crucial moment” in its fight with coronavirus.

Recorded numbers of cases have been recorded due to the Delta Variant with vaccines being rushed to protect the population.

The Stonehaven area is currently recording some the highest rates of cases in Aberdeenshire with 49 confirmed cases between June 21 and 27.

How have businesses been affected?

The Carron Fish Bar has confirmed a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be closed until Wednesday, July 7.

The world famous chipper has confirmed all employees who worked with the person have been told to self-isolate for 10 days and be tested before returning to work.

The Queens Hotel announced on Tuesday it would also be closed for 10 days after a member of test tested positive – but stressed the employee had not had any “direct contact” with customers.

The Shamrock and Thistle coffee shop in Stonehaven announced it was closing due to current cases “spiralling out of control” even though no staff had tested positive.

A social media post said: “We have taken the decision to close the shop for a week as we feel this is the best course of action for the community to hopefully get this under control.

“All staff have returned negative tests thus far and no one is showing any symptoms.

“Hopefully, we can all get on top of this and all local businesses can thrive again.”

Meanwhile, the Number 44 Hotel announced a member of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 but stressed they had not worked since Sunday, June 20 with all other employees testing negative.

A social media post confirmed it would be open as normal on Thursday.