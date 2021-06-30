Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Wave of Stonehaven business closures amid rising Covid concern

By David Mackay
June 30, 2021, 8:33 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
The Carron Fish Bar in Stonehaven has closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.
A wave of businesses in Stonehaven have announced they are closing their doors temporarily amid rising coronavirus concern in the town.

Popular fish and chip shop The Bay announced it would stay shut on Wednesday after owner Calum Richardson awaited the results of a Covid test after becoming unwell.

The development came after the Station Hotel and Trouper’s Bar both confirmed they would close for 10 days after staff members tested positive.

Carron Fish Bar, Queens Hotel and the Shamrock and Thistle coffee shop have also announced temporary closures.

Stonehaven Open Air Pool is among the latest to close after team members were asked to self-isolate.

What is happening in Stonehaven?

This week the Scottish Government warned the country was at a “crucial moment” in its fight with coronavirus.

Recorded numbers of cases have been recorded due to the Delta Variant with vaccines being rushed to protect the population.

The Stonehaven area is currently recording some the highest rates of cases in Aberdeenshire with 49 confirmed cases between June 21 and 27.

How have businesses been affected?

The Carron Fish Bar has confirmed a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19 and will be closed until Wednesday, July 7.

The world famous chipper has confirmed all employees who worked with the person have been told to self-isolate for 10 days and be tested before returning to work.

The Queens Hotel announced on Tuesday it would also be closed for 10 days after a member of test tested positive – but stressed the employee had not had any “direct contact” with customers.

The Shamrock and Thistle coffee shop in Stonehaven announced it was closing due to current cases “spiralling out of control” even though no staff had tested positive.

The social media post from Shamrock and Thistle.

A social media post said: “We have taken the decision to close the shop for a week as we feel this is the best course of action for the community to hopefully get this under control.

“All staff have returned negative tests thus far and no one is showing any symptoms.

“Hopefully, we can all get on top of this and all local businesses can thrive again.”

Meanwhile, the Number 44 Hotel announced a member of staff had tested positive for Covid-19 but stressed they had not worked since Sunday, June 20 with all other employees testing negative.

A social media post confirmed it would be open as normal on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.