Man to appear in court after drugs worth £70,000 recovered

A man is due to appear in court today after more than £70,000 of cocaine and heroin was found in Aberdeen.

Police arrested a 34-year-old man in the Guild Street area of the city yesterday and recovered more than £1,000.

They later raided a house in Walker Road, Torry and seized the Class A drugs which have a street value of around £72,600.

He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

DC Jordan Cheyne said: “Police Scotland are dedicated to disrupting those involved in the sale and supply of controlled drugs within our communities and we are grateful for the continued support and assistance provided by the public.”