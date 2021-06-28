Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Aberdeen star Shay Logan accused of money laundering

By Ewan Cameron
June 28, 2021, 4:00 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:30 pm
Former Aberdeen right-back Shay Logan.

Former Aberdeen star Shay Logan has been arrested and charged in connection with money laundering offences.

Officers questioned the 33-year-old footballer at a police station earlier this month before he was released.

The Manchester-born right-back, who made almost 300 appearances for the Dons before leaving at the end of last season, was arrested in Aberdeen on June 17.

It is understood the charge relates to the Proceeds of Crime Act.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 33-year-old man was arrested at an address in Aberdeen on Thursday, June 17 in connection with alleged money laundering offences.

“He was subsequently charged and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Last year Logan launched his own plumbing and heating business and qualified as a gas engineer, however it is understood the alleged offences are not in any way related to this business.

Logan could not be reached for comment.

 

 

 

 

