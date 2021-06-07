Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
New Aberdeen Taco Bell drive-thru gives away 100 free treats in under an hour

By Lauren Taylor
June 7, 2021
A new Taco Bell drive-thru opened today in Aberdeen, and it was a buzzing hive of excitement.

Operating from the Haudagain Retail Park, the new Taco Bell drive-thru is already proving popular as cars queue up outside, delivery drivers wait patiently and customers fill the tables.

Earlier today the Mexican eatery had announced that the first 100 customers visiting their newest branch would  be able to enjoy free cinnamon twists.

Jerzy Jajdel, restaurant manager, explained that it took less than an hour for the lucky 100 guests to claim their sweet treat.

He said: “There is car, after car, after car right now – it doesn’t stop. It took 50 minutes until we had the 100 customers, but we didn’t stop so some other people arriving are still receiving cinnamon twists for free.”

Customer receiving tacos. Supplied by Lauren Taylor.

Although the restaurant has been busy all day, Mr Jajdel said that most of the business is coming through the drive-thru and home delivery.

“It’s going smoothly, but it is crazy busy,” he added. “Lots of cars are approaching at the same time. I’ve loved it.”

The drive-thru and 32-seat restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10.30am to 11pm.

