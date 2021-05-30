Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen By Denny Andonova May 30, 2021, 10:30 am Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm Four police vehicles attended the scene on King Street in Aberdeen. A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a disturbance in Aberdeen. The incident was reported to police around 9.10pm on Saturday. Four police vehicles attended the scene on King Street. A police spokesman said: “Around 9.10pm, officers were called to the King Street area of Aberdeen following a report of a disturbance. “A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday, May 31.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up This article originally appeared on the Evening Express website. For more information, read about our new combined website.