Liverpool man in dock after armed police seal off Aberdeen street

By Danny McKay
May 7, 2021, 3:07 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
A Liverpool man has appeared in court following a “disturbance” which saw armed police descend on an Aberdeen street.

Firearms officers raced to the scene of what was understood to have been a medical matter at an address in the Lemon Street area around 8.30pm on Thursday evening.

Officers confirmed there was “no wider threat to the community”, but had closed of surrounding roads.

And now, Terence Gilmore has appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the incident.

The 36-year-old faced a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm.

Gilmore, whose general address was given as Liverpool, made no plea during the hearing and was remanded in custody.

The case against him was committed for further examination.

He is expected to appear again over the matter within the next eight days.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers attended a disturbance at an address in the Lemon Street area of Aberdeen on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

“A 36-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Friday, 7 May, 2021.”

