Strip club fight: Dancer straddled and punched ‘jealous’ colleague

A strip club dancer has admitted straddling and punching a “jealous” colleague in a naked rammy.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Nycherene Whitehorne lunged at the woman at Silhouettes on Bridge Street, where they both worked as dancers, after her victim became jealous of her success in the business.

The 40-year-old even presented a pair of scissors at her victim during the scuffle, with the woman fighting back by swinging a high-heeled shoe.

Whitehorne has now pled guilty to assault in court, more than six years on from the incident following a delay due to her moving in England and a warrant being out for her arrest.

Crown narrative

Fiscal depute Sean Ambrose told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The accused was employed as a dancer at the locus.

“On Saturday March 28 2015, while within the locus, a witness was made aware of the accused having a verbal argument regarding a customer and money.

“The witness was able to resolve the matter having spoken to the accused.

“At 4.20am on March 29, two witnesses were near the front door of the locus and became aware of the accused fighting within the front entrance.

“The witnesses noted the accused on top of the complainer.

“The complainer fought back by punching and kicking out at the accused.

“At this time, witnesses intervened and attempted to stop this behaviour, at which point, one of the witnesses saw the accused grappling with the complainer and falling to the ground.

“One of the witnesses further noted the accused being restrained while holding a pair of scissors, holding them at waist height, blades pointing outwards.

“Witnesses also noted the complainer was lying naked on the floor opposite, restrained by one of the other witnesses.

“The witnesses immediately grabbed the accused, removed the scissors from her and restrained her.

“The complainer was also restrained, however, the struggle continued with the complainer attempting to fight the accused by swinging a heeled shoe.

“Officers were contacted and attended and were appraised of the events.

“The accused and complainer were both cautioned and arrested and conveyed to Kittybrewster custody suite.

“Neither were injured as a result of the disturbance.”

The charge

Whitehorne, of Stafford Street, Croydon, admitted assaulting the woman by lunging at her, presenting a pair of scissors at her, straddling her and repeatedly punching her on the head and body.

Mitigation

Defence agent Lynn Bentley said: “This matter occurred in March 2015. The accused at that time had no previous convictions and she still has no other matters.

“She came to the notice of police on Monday when a disturbance took place at her address.

“It did not result in criminal charges, but checks were made and a warrant from 2015 was revealed.

“She was therefore arrested at 3pm on Monday and has been in transit, arriving in Aberdeen at 3am this morning.

“She has a now identified heart problem and is medicated for anxiety and panic attacks.

“What Ms Whitehorne says is, at the time, she was drinking a little too much and using cocaine.

“Her life now has changed completely.

“The complainer and she were professional associates but also good friends.

“The incident that took place on March 28, the day before this, was what appeared to be professional jealousy on the part of the complainer regarding my client’s success within the business.

“That’s what the argument was about.

“My client had spoken to management to try and resolve the issue.

“What appears to have started this incident is the witnesses said they see the complainer swinging a glass towards and striking my client. Thereafter, the conduct narrated begins.

“When police arrived, witnesses said they each were as responsible as one another. They were each arrested in respect of allegations of assault.

“The scissors were on her person at the time. She should not have produced them.”

Ms Bentley said her client had lost that job as a result of the incident and had moved on in her life, now living in London and studying health and social care.

She asked the court to consider an absolute discharge for her client, as any conviction would hamper future career prospects.

Outcome

Sheriff Margaret Hodge deferred sentence until later this month in order to be given more information regarding Whitehorne’s studying.