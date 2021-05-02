Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Very rare crane spotted in Aberdeenshire field

By Craig Munro
May 2, 2021, 2:55 pm Updated: November 8, 2021, 3:31 pm
Gillian Fowlie managed to get a picture of the rare bird after spotting it for a second time in a week.
A keen-eyed north-east woman has spotted a very rare crane in rural Aberdeenshire – twice in a week.

Gillian Fowlie, from Crimond, saw the large bird in a field between her home village and Mintlaw a few days ago, but was not able to stop to take a picture.

Instead, she snapped it yesterday after seeing it for a second time.

According to the RSPB website, there are only seven breeding pairs of common cranes in Scotland, all of which are concentrated in the north-east.

Gillian said: “I didn’t realise there were any in the UK until my friend told me.

“A friend said she saw one close Peterhead a few weeks ago, so I’ve been looking out a little more.”

The crane stayed around for long enough to allow Gillian Fowlie to take several pictures.

She added: “I think she was out hacking with her horse when she spotted her one.

“But we both do country sports, shooting and hunting, so we know how important looking after the countryside is.”

Cranes were first recorded breeding in Aberdeenshire as recently as 2012 after going extinct in the UK 400 years ago.

They are the tallest birds found anywhere in the country, standing at 4ft tall, and are well-known for their dancing displays.

The seven pairs recorded last year is a Scottish record, which the RSPB credits to the restoration of their peatland habitat.

A press release from the bird charity in February this year says “Scotland’s breeding cranes might be on the cusp of a large increase” thanks to environmental schemes.

