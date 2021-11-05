Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead residents turn out for first Gadle Braes bonfire in two years

By Craig Munro
November 5, 2021, 10:39 pm Updated: November 5, 2021, 10:45 pm
An attendee in front of the Gadle Braes bonfire in Peterhead. Picture by Scott Baxter

Remember, remember the fifth of November 2020, when Aberdeenshire was placed in Level 2 coronavirus restrictions a few days before and Bonfire Night festivities had to be cancelled?

The people of Peterhead certainly do, and the abandonment of their Gadle Braes fire carried a particularly nasty sting.

Organisers had made plans for a spectacular version of the traditional event, even creating a live stream to allow people around the world to attend, before being forced to cancel just three days before.

So it is no surprise that hundreds of local residents turned up for the comeback event this evening – despite the absence of usual aspects such as the firework display.

Locals watch the bonfire through the fence. Picture by Scott Baxter

There was a party atmosphere beside the beach nonetheless, with children congregating on a climbing frame to watch on as the massive (though not quite as massive as normal) bonfire was lit.

That job fell to organiser and chip shop owner Marco Alexander, and local Emma Crichton who won a competition on Facebook earlier this week.

Together they touched torches against the pile of pallets, topped with an evil clown dummy, at around 7.30pm, and watched on as it was gradually engulfed.

Live from Gadle Braes bonfire in Peterhead.https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/3651846/gadle-braes-bonfire/

Posted by The Press and Journal on Friday, 5 November 2021

The crowd of Peterhead residents watched on too, enjoying the fire-themed music blaring from the Buchan Radio van.

A young attendee tries out a sparkler. Picture by Scott Baxter

Attendee Debbie Gray said: “It’s really good actually, to have everybody back into their normal situation again from Covid.

“It’s just a shame there’s no fireworks.”

Paul Emslie, who said he had been coming out to the bonfire for at least 30 years, added: “It’s been brilliant as always.

“I grew up in this local area, and it’s good to see the public come out because we missed last year, obviously.”

He said he had been involved in the event when he was younger, and he was keeping the tradition alive by bringing his own children along.

The only moment where things seemed to go a bit wrong was when a giant flaming reel tumbled from the bonfire and rolled down towards a bench beside the coast, before being put out by the firefighters who were on standby.

Thankfully it did not come close to any spectators, who were kept at a safe distance behind fences.

Although no official fireworks were taking place alongside the fire, locals still lit up the sky with their own informal private displays – ensuring this Bonfire Night felt closer to normal than most community events have for some time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]