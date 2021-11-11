Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Council chiefs ‘scoring political points’ on climate change as leaders clash

By Jamie Hall
November 11, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 11, 2021, 2:58 pm
Alex Nicoll and Ryan Houghton clashed over climate change.

Aberdeen City Council SNP chief Alex Nicoll accused opponents of “scoring political points” over climate change amid the ongoing COP26 summit.

Convener Ryan Houghton, the Conservative leader, lodged a motion noting the Scottish Government “once again missed their targets for climate change” and urging members to agree the council was being let down by ministers in its bid to reduce its carbon emissions.

However, the two party chiefs clashed on the topic after Mr Nicoll took issue with the contents of the motion, laying the blame for a lack of funding for councils to meet their climate ambitions at the door of the UK Government.

Climate change sparks row

He urged Mr Houghton to “join in declaring a climate emergency and address the key issues”, and accused the Tory, Labour and independent administration of using climate change for political gain.

In response, Mr Houghton said: “Neither I or any of my colleagues brought any other parties into it. It took the SNP 30 seconds to attack the UK Government.

“We are seeing continued underfunding of local authorities which is confirmed by the Scottish Parliament and the Fraser of Allander Institute.

“It is an absolute fact that local authorities are having their funding cut, either by smoke and mirrors or by absolute cuts.”

Council publishes climate report

The two group leaders clashed over the publication of a climate change report covering the last financial year.

It includes the period where the council approved a “net zero vision” and a climate change plan covering emission reduction and “climate resilience”.

The authority also recently announced a partnership with energy giant BP, paving the way for the creation of its much-heralded hydrogen hub.