Macduff Market Cross revamp: Crumbling 20-tonne viewing platform to be removed to stop it tumbling downhill

Plans have been formed to future-proof the centuries-old Macduff Market Cross – and to prevent its 20-tonne viewing platform from crashing downhill.

The B-listed landmark, which dates back to 1783, is positioned on top of a concrete platform which offers stunning views of the north-east coast.

But concerns have been mounting over the stability of the surrounding structure in recent years.

Aberdeenshire Council’s structural engineers found it was cracking and becoming increasingly unsafe due subsidence on the slope it sits atop.

New ‘Window to Banff” installation beside Macduff Market Cross

The local authority has now unveiled its plans to make the site safe by removing the platform.

And they aim to breathe new life into the spot as a visitor destination while they are at it.

Among the proposals, which also cover the nearby anchor dragged uphill decades ago, a new viewing “window” will be created.

The “Window to Banff” and “Window over Macduff” installation would form part of a refreshed site.

Alongside repairs to the Cross and its base, the surrounding landscape would be enhanced as well.

New information boards explaining the history of the Cross and anchor have also been proposed along with benches and lighting.

Why is Macduff Market Cross so significant?

The Cross was erected in 1783 by the Duke of Fife to mark the creation of the Town of Macduff becoming a Royal Burgh.

It predates the church behind it, which was added in 1805

Meanwhile the nearby large anchor has been in place since it was dredged up by a fishing boat in 1972.

A statement filed with the planning documents explains that removing the platform will ensure the landmark’s future would be “secured for the benefit of all”.

It added: “It is also an opportunity to enhance the area, attracting visitors to Macduff and actively improving the appearance and enjoyment of the site.”

Safety risks if platform is left in place

And the papers outline the dire state of the concrete platform.

“The viewing platform around the Cross is no longer fit for purpose, both physically and

aesthetically.

“Over recent years, cracks appearing in the viewing platform indicate that

the platform is coming to the end of its life, due to subsidence on the coastal slope.

“Removal of the platform would alleviate the downward pressure on the slope.

“It is estimated that the weight of the crenulated sections of platform and steps is

approximately 20 tonnes.

“The focus of this project is addressing the health and safety risk associated with the platform itself.”

The document also states that the “increase in wet weather and more frequent storms” are also battering the coastal slope.

The statement concludes: “By removing the platform and introducing significant planting designed to stabilise the slope, the important historic landmark’s future will be secured for the benefit of all.”

Member of Macduff Community Council, Richard Menard, last year told us of his relief when the structure was prioritised for repair.

He said: “This is some really positive news, I’m pleased it has received this recognition as it does seriously need some work done.

“It’s important to preserve historical structures like this for future generations and it’s something that will bring tourists to the area.”