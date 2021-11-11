A96 partially blocked near Kintore following collision between lorry and car

An error occurred. Please try again.

A section of the A96 was partially blocked following a collision between a car and a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Kintore and Blackburn shortly before 6pm.

Motorists travelling eastbound on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road were advised to take care near Marshall’s Farm Shop.

The road was cleared by around 9pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a crash involving two vehicles on the A96 Kintore and Blackburn. Ambulance have been contacted.”

A spokesman from the fire service confirmed crews were called by police to assist with a two vehicle crash at around 5.45pm this evening.

Those involved in the crash were in the care of paramedics at the scene.

❗️UPDATE ⌚️18:54 The #A96 partially blocked south of Kintore due to an RTC⚠️ Traffic coping but do take care on the approach #DriveSafe @AberdeenTravel @NETrunkRoads pic.twitter.com/7r6nnLLs1O — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) November 11, 2021

For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our new Facebook group HERE