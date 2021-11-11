Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

A96 partially blocked near Kintore following collision between lorry and car

By Ellie Milne
November 11, 2021, 7:48 pm Updated: November 11, 2021, 9:19 pm
Emergency services were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash near Kintore on Thursday evening

A section of the A96 was partially blocked following a collision between a car and a lorry.

Emergency services were called to the scene between Kintore and Blackburn shortly before 6pm.

Motorists travelling eastbound on the A96 Aberdeen to Inverness road were advised to take care near Marshall’s Farm Shop.

The road was cleared by around 9pm.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers are currently in attendance at a crash involving two vehicles on the A96 Kintore and Blackburn. Ambulance have been contacted.”

A spokesman from the fire service confirmed crews were called by police to assist with a two vehicle crash at around 5.45pm this evening.

Those involved in the crash were in the care of paramedics at the scene.

For all the latest news on delays on the roads and trainlines around Aberdeen, join our new Facebook group HERE