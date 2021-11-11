Mallaig lifeboat launched to rescue three people onboard stranded vessel

An error occurred. Please try again.

Three people have returned safely to dry land after being rescued from a vessel stranded in a Highland Loch.

The vessel was sailing in Loch Hourn when it lost its fuel line and became stranded shortly after 4pm this afternoon.

Mallaig lifeboat were called to the area to assist after the alarm was raised around 4.11pm.

Upon arrival, the team established a tow with the stricken vessel before escorting them safely back to safe harbour at Armadale.

The individuals onboard the vessel were uninjured.

The lifeboat was returned to the station by 5.42pm.