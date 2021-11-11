Mallaig lifeboat launched to rescue three people onboard stranded vessel By Michelle Henderson November 11, 2021, 7:57 pm Mallaig lifeboat towed the casualty vessel back to safe harbour in Armadale. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Three people have returned safely to dry land after being rescued from a vessel stranded in a Highland Loch. The vessel was sailing in Loch Hourn when it lost its fuel line and became stranded shortly after 4pm this afternoon. Mallaig lifeboat were called to the area to assist after the alarm was raised around 4.11pm. Upon arrival, the team established a tow with the stricken vessel before escorting them safely back to safe harbour at Armadale. The individuals onboard the vessel were uninjured. The lifeboat was returned to the station by 5.42pm. More from the Press and Journal Kyle lifeboat crew battle gale-force winds and rough seas to rescue stranded sailor Skipper of stricken Banff boat thanks those involved in Shetland rescue Two men rescued after fishing boat runs aground near Mallaig Hectic day for RNLI Oban as they attend three call-outs in 24 hours