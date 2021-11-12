Lord Provost Barney Crockett accuses rivals of using disabled people as ‘human shield’ during Union Street debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lord Provost Barney Crockett accuses rivals of using disabled people as ‘human shield’ during Union Street debate

By Jamie Hall
November 12, 2021, 4:38 pm Updated: November 12, 2021, 4:52 pm
Barney Crockett was criticised for comments made over the pedestrianisation of Union Street.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett has been urged to “reflect” after accusing opponents of the pedestrianisation of Union Street of using people with disabilities as a “human shield”.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee met to discuss the city centre masterplan – and among the issues being discussed was the permanent removal of traffic from the central portion of the Granite Mile.

Councillors heard submissions from parties both for and against the move, including Hussein Patwa of the city’s disability equity partnership, and Frank Whitaker of the Aberdeen City and Shire Hotels Association.

Pedestrianisation plans slammed

Mr Patwa hit out at a “lack of engagement” over the plans and called for a six-month delay, accusing the council of “putting the cart before the horse”.

He also claimed the plans in their present form would “exacerbate marginalisations” in society.

However, in debate, Mr Crockett hit back at opponents of the proposals, arguing it would be “quite wrong” for opponents of the pedestrianisation of Union Street to use people with disabilities “as a human shield”.

Comments ‘inappropriate and unhelpful’

The comments sparked criticism from fellow councillors who took issue with his choice of words, with Independent Alliance leader Marie Boulton – Mr Crockett’s administration colleague – branding it “inappropriate”.

Ian Yuill, leader of the Liberal Democrats, added: “I was disappointed by the use of the term ‘human shield’ and for someone who is usually so careful with his choice of language I think it was unhelpful.

“He might choose to reflect upon that.”

The plans to go ahead with the pedestrianisation were approved in a narrow vote at this afternoon’s meeting.

Councillors pledged to carry out engagement with disability groups over the coming months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]