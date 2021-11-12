Woman taken to hospital following crash near Inverurie By Ellie Milne November 12, 2021, 10:07 pm Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on the B9001 A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash near Inverurie this evening. The incident took place on the B9001 Inverurie to Rothienorman road near the Daviot junction. Emergency services were sent to the scene shortly before 8pm. A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash on the B9001 around three miles from Inverurie towards Rothienorman around 7.40pm on Friday, November 12. “One woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.” Two fire appliances from Inverurie attended with crews using hydraulic cutting gear and a hose jet. A spokeswoman from the fire service said the stop message came in at 9pm. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal A96 partially blocked near Kintore following collision between lorry and car Man, 24, taken to hospital following A97 crash near Huntly 25-year-old woman flown to hospital following one-vehicle crash on A86 near Laggan Woman, 81, taken to hospital with ‘serious injuries’ following crash near Banff