Woman taken to hospital following crash near Inverurie

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash near Inverurie this evening.

The incident took place on the B9001 Inverurie to Rothienorman road near the Daviot junction.

Emergency services were sent to the scene shortly before 8pm.

A police spokesman said: “We were made aware of a crash on the B9001 around three miles from Inverurie towards Rothienorman around 7.40pm on Friday, November 12.

“One woman has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and recovery has been arranged for the vehicles.”

Two fire appliances from Inverurie attended with crews using hydraulic cutting gear and a hose jet.

A spokeswoman from the fire service said the stop message came in at 9pm.