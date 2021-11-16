Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mackie RFC urged to drop park bid after community council opposes plans

By Jamie Hall
November 16, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 16, 2021, 12:29 pm
Hundreds of residents have backed the campaign to stop the park being sold off.

Campaigners bidding to stop a rugby club taking over and fencing off their local park for just £1 have been boosted by the support of the community council.

Last month we revealed Mackie RFC had lodged an asset transfer request to take control of Forest Drive Park in Stonehaven in order to turn it into a new training facility.

The proposal – which would see the club take ownership of the popular area for a nominal fee before fencing it off – is opposed by hundreds of residents.

People living close to the park say the plan would remove the only area of green space in that area of the town.

Now Stonehaven and District Community Council have joined calls for local leaders to throw out the request, voting through a motion confirming its opposition.

Park ‘should stay in public hands’

The motion, while acknowledging the club’s ongoing struggle to find a new home, argues the park “should remain a public amenity for the use of the local residents”.

Nearly 1,200 residents have so far signed a petition protesting against the plans for the park, which is designated as protected in the proposed 2022 Aberdeenshire local development plan.

However, the campaign group claimed club officials would have the “wholehearted support of everyone in the town” if they seek an alternative.

“With the community council passing a motion opposing the asset transfer, and having also gathered 1,165 signatures on a petition against it, there is a clear message to the rugby club that this proposal is not the right solution,” a spokesman for the Save Forest Drive Park campaign group said.

“We would now urge them to withdraw the asset transfer at this stage, ending the division within the town and putting residents’ minds at ease.

“They should continue to work on finding a long term solution through the local development plan process, proactively assisted by councillors and council officers, with the wholehearted support of everyone in the town.”

Long-running issues for Mackie RFC

Mackie RFC has had long-running problems with its current home at Redcloak, where its two playing pitches have been sold by the landowner.

The club has been told its current lease will not be extended when it runs out in 2026 – and warned it faces a “serious risk of folding” if it is unable to find a new home.

It has previously used Forest Drive Park on an informal basis.

Club chiefs were contacted for comment.

