Mackie RFC urged to drop park bid after community council opposes plans

Campaigners bidding to stop a rugby club taking over and fencing off their local park for just £1 have been boosted by the support of the community council.

Last month we revealed Mackie RFC had lodged an asset transfer request to take control of Forest Drive Park in Stonehaven in order to turn it into a new training facility.

The proposal – which would see the club take ownership of the popular area for a nominal fee before fencing it off – is opposed by hundreds of residents.

People living close to the park say the plan would remove the only area of green space in that area of the town.

Now Stonehaven and District Community Council have joined calls for local leaders to throw out the request, voting through a motion confirming its opposition.

Park ‘should stay in public hands’

The motion, while acknowledging the club’s ongoing struggle to find a new home, argues the park “should remain a public amenity for the use of the local residents”.

Nearly 1,200 residents have so far signed a petition protesting against the plans for the park, which is designated as protected in the proposed 2022 Aberdeenshire local development plan.

However, the campaign group claimed club officials would have the “wholehearted support of everyone in the town” if they seek an alternative.

“With the community council passing a motion opposing the asset transfer, and having also gathered 1,165 signatures on a petition against it, there is a clear message to the rugby club that this proposal is not the right solution,” a spokesman for the Save Forest Drive Park campaign group said.

“We would now urge them to withdraw the asset transfer at this stage, ending the division within the town and putting residents’ minds at ease.

“They should continue to work on finding a long term solution through the local development plan process, proactively assisted by councillors and council officers, with the wholehearted support of everyone in the town.”

Long-running issues for Mackie RFC

Mackie RFC has had long-running problems with its current home at Redcloak, where its two playing pitches have been sold by the landowner.

The club has been told its current lease will not be extended when it runs out in 2026 – and warned it faces a “serious risk of folding” if it is unable to find a new home.

It has previously used Forest Drive Park on an informal basis.

Club chiefs were contacted for comment.