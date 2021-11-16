Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stonehaven Rail Crash: Driver’s sister accuses leadership of being ‘apathetic’ following speed restrictions report

By Denny Andonova
November 16, 2021, 6:56 pm Updated: November 16, 2021, 7:38 pm
Brett McCullough with his sister Salina.

The family of one of the Stonehaven rail crash victims has accused leadership of being “apathetic” after a report revealed several speed limit offences on the line.

Investigators have found that six trains travelled at more than double the speed restriction on the stretch where the ScotRail train derailed in August last year.

The offences were recorded between Laurencekirk and Portlethen on December 4 – just four months after the tragedy at Carmont, south of Stonehaven, which left three people dead.

Driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury died when the 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow Queen Street train went off the tracks due to a landslip.

Six more people on board were injured.

Now Mr McCullough’s sister, Salina, has accused those in power of failing to impose “sufficient” safety measures in this area.

She said: “Once again, this highlights the systematic failures of leadership in multiple areas.

“Obviously, the safety of employees and passengers should be a priority but the lack of attention paid in this area tells me otherwise – leadership are apathetic.

“Using one late notice of speed restrictions is clearly not sufficient. Why are they not displaying line-side signage?

“Again, they got lucky, as did the people on board those trains.”

Industry’s processes classed as ‘inefficient’

A 40mph “blanket” emergency speed restriction (BESR) was imposed on December 4 for the day due to a heavy rain forecast and an increased risk of landslips.

The only information about the changes provided to the drivers was a notice displayed in the late notice cases at the locations where they reported for duty.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) also found that the notice did not clearly explain the information in a way that could be readily understood and remembered by drivers.

According to the report published by the watchdog, some drivers were unaware of the BESR as they approached it, while others were unaware of its exact extent.

It was found some trains were travelling through the BESR at the normal maximum permitted speeds of up to 100mph, while others only exceeded the speed restriction for parts of it.

In response to the report, chief inspector of rail accidents, Simon French, said the industry’s processes were “ineffective” and it was only fortunate the rainfall was not as heavy and there were no landslips recorded.

He said: “The railway industry has more work to do to establish a suitable method for the imposition of speed restrictions which are needed in response to extreme weather that has the potential to endanger infrastructure.

“In this case the industry’s processes were ineffective, and it is fortunate that the weather was not as bad as feared and that no accident occurred.”

