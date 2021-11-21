Six fabulous homes on sale now in the north and north-east of Scotland

Flat B, 124 North Deeside Road, Peterculter

With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this is a ground-floor apartment in a sought-after purpose-built development with secure off-street parking.

It is finished to a high standard with the modern comforts of gas central heating, double glazing, state-of-the-art kitchen and contemporary bathrooms.

Price over £165,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Scolty View, Torphins

This four-bedroom detached family home occupies an elevated position and enjoys views towards Scolty Hill.

This well-designed home was built by the present owners and competed in 2014.

The lounge has south-facing views from the bay window and the wood burning stove provides a focal point.

Double doors lead to the sun room which enjoys an outlook over the side garden.

Price over £350,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Copper Beeches, Ardgilzean, Elgin

This substantial family home is surrounded by mature woodland and has private, gated access.

A sweeping driveway leads to the detached house, with its five bedrooms, open-plan kitchen and family room, spacious entrance hall with feature oak staircase, formal lounge with feature fireplace and a dining room with double doors leading outdoors.

The large, lawned garden also has a patio providing an ideal entertainment space.

Fixed price £595,000 with Purple Bricks.

Leachkin Lodge, Leachkin, Inverness

Five-bedroom, detached house with a two-bedroom, self-contained annexe in semi-rural Leachkin.

The house sits on a large, private plot in a quiet, woodland location with ample off-road parking to the rear and a patio with views to the front.

The detached garage provides opportunities for a workshop or development for additional accommodation.

Offers over £500,000 with Purple Bricks.

Perwinnes Farmhouse, Dyce

Four-bedroom detached family home, set in countryside surroundings yet only minutes away from Dyce and Bridge of Don.

This beautiful home has been thoughtfully upgraded boasting charm and character with its many original features, yet with contemporary decor throughout.

Sure to be the hub of the home is the elegant dining kitchen featuring a fireplace with wooden mantel, exposed stone surround and wood burning stove.

Price over £405,000 with Aberdein Considine.

Woodside Of Tertowie, Kinellar, Aberdeen

Set within idyllic surroundings yet just minutes’ drive from the village of Blackburn, this property enjoys a high degree of privacy with picturesque countryside views.

The five-bedroom detached bungalow with double garage is ideal for a growing family and highlights include an elegant lounge with wood-burning stove.

The lounge is open plan with a bright conservatory.

Price over £390,000 with Aberdein Considine.