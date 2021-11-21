Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Six fabulous homes on sale now in the north and north-east of Scotland

By Jacqueline Wake Young
November 21, 2021, 6:00 am
Copper Beeches, Ardgilzean, Elgin, is an impressive family home.
Flat B, 124 North Deeside Road, Peterculter

The attractive lounge at Flat B, 124 North Deeside Road, Peterculter.

With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, this is a ground-floor apartment in a sought-after purpose-built development with secure off-street parking.

It is finished to a high standard with the modern comforts of gas central heating, double glazing, state-of-the-art kitchen and contemporary bathrooms.

Price over £165,000 with Aberdein Considine.

 

Scolty View, Torphins

Scolty View enjoys south-facing views of the surrounding countryside.

This four-bedroom detached family home occupies an elevated position and enjoys views towards Scolty Hill.

This well-designed home was built by the present owners and competed in 2014.

The lounge has south-facing views from the bay window and the wood burning stove provides a focal point.

Double doors lead to the sun room which enjoys an outlook over the side garden.

Price over £350,000 with Aberdein Considine.

 

Copper Beeches, Ardgilzean, Elgin

Copper Beeches is in an idyllic private setting with lots of space both inside and out.

This substantial family home is surrounded by mature woodland and has private, gated access.

A sweeping driveway leads to the detached house, with its five bedrooms, open-plan kitchen and family room, spacious entrance hall with feature oak staircase, formal lounge with feature fireplace and a dining room with double doors leading outdoors.

The large, lawned garden also has a patio providing an ideal entertainment space.

Fixed price £595,000 with Purple Bricks.

 

Leachkin Lodge, Leachkin, Inverness

Leachkin Lodge sits on a large plot in a beautiful setting.

Five-bedroom, detached house with a two-bedroom, self-contained annexe in semi-rural Leachkin.

The house sits on a large, private plot in a quiet, woodland location with ample off-road parking to the rear and a patio with views to the front.

The detached garage provides opportunities for a workshop or development for additional accommodation.

Offers over £500,000 with Purple Bricks.

 

Perwinnes Farmhouse, Dyce

Perwinnes Farmhouse combines character and charm with contemporary decor.

Four-bedroom detached family home, set in countryside surroundings yet only minutes away from Dyce and Bridge of Don.

This beautiful home has been thoughtfully upgraded boasting charm and character with its many original features, yet with contemporary decor throughout.

Sure to be the hub of the home is the elegant dining kitchen featuring a fireplace with wooden mantel, exposed stone surround and wood burning stove.

Price over £405,000 with Aberdein Considine.

 

Woodside Of Tertowie, Kinellar, Aberdeen

Woodside Of Tertowie has countryside views and lots of space for a growing family.

Set within idyllic surroundings yet just minutes’ drive from the village of Blackburn, this property enjoys a high degree of privacy with picturesque countryside views.

The five-bedroom detached bungalow with double garage is ideal for a growing family and highlights include an elegant lounge with wood-burning stove.

The lounge is open plan with a bright conservatory.

Price over £390,000 with Aberdein Considine.

 

