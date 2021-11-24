Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Suzuki Across Hybrid takes on fuel power rivals

By Jack McKeown
November 24, 2021, 5:00 pm
The Suzuki Across hybrid.

The Suzuki Across is a spacious and economical plug-in hybrid SUV.

It pairs a 2.5 litre petrol engine with an 18.1kWh battery and electric motor. That’s a decent size battery for a plug-in hybrid and it really does make the car a nice bridge between conventionally powered and fully electric cars.

The Suzuki Across Hybrid comes in one top-of-the-range model.

If the Suzuki Across looks slightly familiar that’s because it’s the sister car to the Toyota RAV4. It sits above Suzuki’s other SUVs: the Ignis, S-Cross and Vitara.

While Toyota offers a few different versions of the RAV4, Suzuki offers just one Across model. It’s a top of the range version, with plug-in hybrid engine, four wheel drive, lots of standard equipment and a price tag of £45,599.

A price tag of £45,599 with a plug-in hybrid engine and four wheel drive.

Its official range is 46 miles on electric power alone. I managed nearly 40 miles, across Dundee and Angus, and there was still a bit of juice in the battery at the end. Drive it at 20-30mph around town and it should get you even farther.

Essentially, if you charge it up every night you can drive 40 miles a day and never touch the petrol in the tank. That makes for very low cost motoring.

Low cost motoring and fuel efficient.

There are electric motors on the front and rear axle, making the Across fully four-wheel drive. The two electric motors and the petrol engine have a combined 302bhp. That’s a lot of horsepower.

Put the foot to the floor and the Suzuki Across races off the line, going from 0-62mph in 6.0 seconds. Because the electric motors generate their power instantaneously, there’s no delay between flooring the pedal and racing forwards.

Plenty of power – even with a full load.

It’s somewhat surprising to see what looks like a humdrum Suzuki SUV zooming away faster than a hot hatch.

Even in fully electric mode, without the power of the petrol engine, it still has plenty of oomph and doesn’t struggle with a full complement of passengers and luggage.

An official range of almost 43mpg.

Officially, the Suzuki Across’s fuel economy is 42.9mpg but that figure is almost meaningless. If you drive the car mainly on shorter, battery powered journeys you’ll barely use any fuel at all.

If you use your car for very long journeys you’ll be relying on the petrol engine and economy will be much worse than a diesel SUV.

Well packaged and spacious inside.

Cleverly, there’s a button that will hold onto the charge so you can keep the battery full for urban driving at the end of a long motorway run.

The Suzuki Across looks like a mid-sized SUV but it’s very cleverly packaged. Sitting inside it feels like being in an SUV that’s one size bigger. There’s plenty of leg and head room front and back, and a very spacious boot.

Standard equipment includes keyless entry and start.

Standard equipment is good. Seats are part-leather, heated and electrically controlled. There’s keyless entry and start, a rear camera, dual zone climate control, heated steering wheel, and most of the other bells and whistles you’d expect.

The only real criticism is none of it feels as tactile and high quality as you’d expect from a £45,000 car. You could never be fooled into thinking you’re sitting in an Audi or Mercedes.

Comfortable and roomy.

That aside, there’s very little to criticise the Suzuki Across for. It’s easy and comfortable to drive. Suzuki hasn’t tried to match the best in class when it comes to handling, instead opting for softer suspension that makes longer journeys very relaxing.

The four wheel drive system and high ground clearance mean if you live up a farm track or regularly go camping you can be confident the Across will get you there in all weathers.

Other equipment includes a rear camera, dual zone climate control and heated steering wheel.

The Suzuki Across is not a car that will be bought by badge snobs. You can get a diesel powered Audi Q5 or BMW X3 for the same money.

But if you use the Suzuki’s superb electric-only range and keep it charged up you’ll have a car that’s kinder for the environment and costs buttons to run.

The Facts

Model: Suzuki Across Hybrid
Price: £45,599
0-62mph: 6.0 seconds
Top speed: 112mph
Economy: 42.9mpg
CO2 emissions: 22g/km

