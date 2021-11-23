Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Weather warning for ‘very strong’ winds to blast north and north-east from Friday

By Ross Hempseed
November 23, 2021, 12:12 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 4:51 pm

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for very strong winds that could cause disruption across the north and north-east at the weekend.

The yellow warning has been issued for the period from midnight on Friday, November 26 through until 6 pm on Saturday, November 27.

The Met Office describes the winds as “very strong” and will develop across north and north-east Scotland on Friday afternoon before travelling south during the evening.

It is understood airline Loganair has contacted passengers due to fly from Aberdeen on Friday and Saturday to offer alternative dates for their journey due to the weather.

Windy weather will continue into the following day with it spreading to most areas of the UK which is unexpected given the mild weather so far throughout autumn.

For Inverness and the surrounding area, the forecast looks to be “very unsettled” with potential storms gathering throughout the weekend.

Is snow on the way with the strong winds?

Aberdeen and the north-east will receive similar weather with temperatures hovering around freezing during the strong winds.

Due to the much colder air over the north and north-east the peaks of the Cairngorms could be blanketed in snow over the weekend.

With strong winds forecast, the Met Office cautions the public about travel disruption while crossing over bridges and navigating near the coast.

Some disruptions to public transport such as rail and ferry services are likely due to the high winds.

Overall the Met Office concludes that there will be a mix of rain and snow over the weekend with severe winds and generally unsettled weather.

