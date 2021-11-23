Weather warning for ‘very strong’ winds to blast north and north-east from Friday

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for very strong winds that could cause disruption across the north and north-east at the weekend.

The yellow warning has been issued for the period from midnight on Friday, November 26 through until 6 pm on Saturday, November 27.

The Met Office describes the winds as “very strong” and will develop across north and north-east Scotland on Friday afternoon before travelling south during the evening.

It is understood airline Loganair has contacted passengers due to fly from Aberdeen on Friday and Saturday to offer alternative dates for their journey due to the weather.

Windy weather will continue into the following day with it spreading to most areas of the UK which is unexpected given the mild weather so far throughout autumn.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Very strong winds across many northern areas of the UK

Friday 1200 – 2359 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/2adcYu37zm — Met Office (@metoffice) November 23, 2021

For Inverness and the surrounding area, the forecast looks to be “very unsettled” with potential storms gathering throughout the weekend.

Is snow on the way with the strong winds?

Aberdeen and the north-east will receive similar weather with temperatures hovering around freezing during the strong winds.

Due to the much colder air over the north and north-east the peaks of the Cairngorms could be blanketed in snow over the weekend.

With strong winds forecast, the Met Office cautions the public about travel disruption while crossing over bridges and navigating near the coast.

Some disruptions to public transport such as rail and ferry services are likely due to the high winds.

Overall the Met Office concludes that there will be a mix of rain and snow over the weekend with severe winds and generally unsettled weather.