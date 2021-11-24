Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Peterhead and Fraserburgh school pupils told to stay home due to staff shortages

By Ellie Milne
November 24, 2021, 5:58 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 6:03 pm
Third year pupils from Peterhead Academy will work from home for the rest of the week

Pupils from secondary schools in Peterhead and Fraserburgh are being asked to work from home due to staff shortages – some for the rest of the week.

All S3 students from Peterhead Academy have been told to complete their school work online on Thursday and Friday due to staff absences.

Parents and carers were informed of the move in a letter from the school’s head teacher on Wednesday.

It stated that the school does not have the capacity to cover all classes with the remaining teaching staff.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “Due to a number of teaching colleagues being absent, S3 pupils at Peterhead Academy are being asked to work from home for the rest of this week.

Fraserburgh Academy.
First year pupils from Fraserburgh Academy have been asked to stay at home on Thursday. Picture by Scott Baxter.

“This is the best option for ensuring younger learners can be supported in school and as many pupils as possible continue with their normal classes.

“A number of our schools have adopted a similar approach in similar circumstances.

“Learning will be provided online for the S3 pupils and the school will be in touch with families again on Friday to confirm a full return next week.”

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that all S1 pupils from Fraserburgh Academy have been asked to work from home on Thursday.

Dear Parents, Carers and Stakeholders,Like our neighbouring Academies, we have been experiencing a number of staff…

Posted by Fraserburgh Academy on Wednesday, 24 November 2021

The school shared a post online to notify all pupils and parents.

It states: “Like our neighbouring academies, we have been experiencing a number of staff absences this week.

“While Fraserburgh has managed to buck the trend and maintain our normal service so far, we have now had to make the difficult decision of keeping a single year group at home, to engage via online learning.

“The school will continue to monitor staff levels closely and review the situation on a daily basis.”

