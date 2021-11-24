Peterhead and Fraserburgh school pupils told to stay home due to staff shortages

Pupils from secondary schools in Peterhead and Fraserburgh are being asked to work from home due to staff shortages – some for the rest of the week.

All S3 students from Peterhead Academy have been told to complete their school work online on Thursday and Friday due to staff absences.

Parents and carers were informed of the move in a letter from the school’s head teacher on Wednesday.

It stated that the school does not have the capacity to cover all classes with the remaining teaching staff.

An Aberdeenshire Council spokeswoman said: “Due to a number of teaching colleagues being absent, S3 pupils at Peterhead Academy are being asked to work from home for the rest of this week.

“This is the best option for ensuring younger learners can be supported in school and as many pupils as possible continue with their normal classes.

“A number of our schools have adopted a similar approach in similar circumstances.

“Learning will be provided online for the S3 pupils and the school will be in touch with families again on Friday to confirm a full return next week.”

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that all S1 pupils from Fraserburgh Academy have been asked to work from home on Thursday.

The school shared a post online to notify all pupils and parents.

It states: “Like our neighbouring academies, we have been experiencing a number of staff absences this week.

“While Fraserburgh has managed to buck the trend and maintain our normal service so far, we have now had to make the difficult decision of keeping a single year group at home, to engage via online learning.

“The school will continue to monitor staff levels closely and review the situation on a daily basis.”