New Peterhead community campus moves ‘step closer’

By Calum Petrie
November 17, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: November 17, 2021, 11:51 am
Artist impression of the new Peterhead community campus, set to open in 2025.

The new Peterhead community campus is set to move into the all-important design phase.

The Scottish Government confirmed this week that it will not call in the controversial merger of Dales Park and Meethill schools.

This means the council’s decision is final and the design of the new community campus can now get under way.

The full scope of the project will include Peterhead Academy, Anna Ritchie School and a new primary with Dales Park and Meethill coming together.

There was opposition from parents during the process.

Aberdeenshire Council said consultation and engagement with staff, children, parents and the wider community will continue to be a priority.

Members of the community will have opportunities to contribute ideas and feedback during 2022, and before planning permission is sought.

Locals will have their say on everything from the layout of rooms to safe walking routes to school.

New campus set to open in 2025

The aim is for the new campus to be ready in 2025.

Dales Park and Meethill staff, children and parents will also have a leading role in coming up with a new name, logo and colours for their new school.

North-east councillors approved the business case for the school merger in April.

And the full council backed the plans in September.

Gillian Owen, chairwoman of Aberdeenshire Council’s education committee, said: “Every small step in the delivery of these vast projects is important. It takes us one step closer to the day these fantastic new facilities will open.

“The new campus will be of huge benefit to the children and young people of Peterhead. I look forward to seeing the design phase progress.”

And Norman Smith, chairman of the council’s Buchan area committee, added: “It really is good news we can now get going with the design of our new Peterhead community campus.

“This much-anticipated project will make a big difference to many young people.

“It will be great to see them having opportunities to share their ideas and learn from the design and construction processes as it all comes to life.”

