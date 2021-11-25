Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
North and north-east MSPs get behind new law to criminalise dog theft

By Lauren Robertson
November 25, 2021, 12:58 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 1:08 pm
Highland MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston is getting behind the new law.

MSPs from the north and north-east are backing a new law being put to the Scottish Parliament to make dog theft a specific crime.

The bill has been introduced by north-east MSP Maurice Golden, and aims to ensure those who steal dogs are properly punished for their crime.

According to Mr Golden’s petition, stealing a dog is currently “no different to stealing a mobile phone”.

He explained this is because “the law treats dogs as objects – not living beings”.

The new law would mean that thieves are punished not only because dogs have a monetary value, but for any harm they inflict.

It would also take into account the emotional toll dog thefts take on owners and improve the way these crimes are tracked. This would mean more work could be put into prevention measures.

‘Dogs are helpers, companions and parts of the family’

With dog thefts a growing issue in recent months, Highlands and Islands MSP Jamie Halcro Johnston explained why he felt something needed to be done.

He said: “Dogs are helpers, companions and parts of the family for many people. They are an integral part of the many households, and their loss is felt deeply.

“So I am sure most people would find it strange, as I do, that a dog has no more status in law than a mobile phone. That can’t be right.

“And for the dogs themselves, being abducted from their homes is often an immensely traumatic and distressing experience, just as it is for their owners.”

Call to sign petition

Mr Halcro Johnston is urging people to get behind the bill and sign Mr Golden’s petition. 

He said: “They deserve better protection from the law, and I hope to see the introduction of this new bill which raises the sentences available to the courts for dog theft.

“People can show their support for that by signing the petition. The more people who sign, the more likely we are to win support in the Scottish Parliament for action.”

