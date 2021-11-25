Storm Arwen will sweep across the north and north-east this weekend with the Met Office warning high winds could lead to “injuries and danger to life”.

The meteorological body has increased the yellow warning for wind in the regions from yellow to amber today – as ‘Arctic’ gusts are expected to batter most parts of Scotland.

While some people might be looking forward to a white Saturday with flurries of snow forecasted to fall across the north, strong winds remain a concern this weekend.

The advice for caution amid strong winds in the west remains the same, however, the storm has been forecasted to cause greater “travel disruption and damage” to the east coast.

Storm Arwen due tomorrow and could bring damaging gusts of wind across Orkney, Caithness, Easter Ross, Moray, Aberdeenshire, Angus, Dundee, Fife, Edinburgh, East Lothian and the Borders. Potential in these areas for gusts 70-80mph – especially later on Friday and early Saturday. pic.twitter.com/00EWock1Ld — Sean Batty (@SeanBattyTV) November 25, 2021

‘Flying debris could lead to injuries and danger to life’

The alerts for the stronger and more disruptive gusts come into effect at 3pm on Friday and last until 9am on Saturday.

Storm Arwen will bring high northerly winds southwards across Scotland during Friday – with gusts expected to reach 75 to 80mph in coastal areas.

The Met Office has warned of the possibility of the severe weather causing injuries and even danger to life with large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

With the average speed of winds keeping steady between 65 and 75mph throughout the night, there is a chance of damage to trees and buildings, as well as power cuts.

Travel disruption is also on the cards for residents in the region as transport services – including ferries and trains – are likely to be affected by the battering winds.

Some roads and bridges are likely to close as well, with passengers being warned of longer journeys and cancellations.

⚠️⚠️ AMBER weather warning issued ⚠️⚠️#StormArwen will bring very strong winds across eastern Scotland and northeast England Friday 1500 – Saturday 0900

Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/YKZh5r5wlS — Met Office (@metoffice) November 25, 2021

Warning over high breaking waves in Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council have issued a warning to residents over surging waves at Aberdeen beach on Friday.

Sandbags are being placed in the car park just behind the toilets at Footdee for anyone who needs them.

A spokeswoman said: “With an amber wind warning for Storm Arwen tomorrow, please be aware there may be high breaking waves and surging waves at Aberdeen beach, particularly at Footdee.

“We are putting sandbags at in the car park just behind the toilets at Footdee this afternoon, for Footdee residents to use.

