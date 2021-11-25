Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Storm Arwen: Met Office issues ‘danger to life’ warning for high and strong winds

By Denny Andonova
November 25, 2021, 1:12 pm Updated: November 25, 2021, 1:20 pm
Storm Arwen is expected to bring large waves and high, strong winds to the north and north-east.

Storm Arwen will sweep across the north and north-east this weekend with the Met Office warning high winds could lead to “injuries and danger to life”.

The meteorological body has increased the yellow warning for wind in the regions from yellow to amber today – as ‘Arctic’ gusts are expected to batter most parts of Scotland.

While some people might be looking forward to a white Saturday with flurries of snow forecasted to fall across the north, strong winds remain a concern this weekend.

The advice for caution amid strong winds in the west remains the same, however, the storm has been forecasted to cause greater “travel disruption and damage” to the east coast.

‘Flying debris could lead to injuries and danger to life’

The alerts for the stronger and more disruptive gusts come into effect at 3pm on Friday and last until 9am on Saturday.

Storm Arwen will bring high northerly winds southwards across Scotland during Friday – with gusts expected to reach 75 to 80mph in coastal areas.

The Met Office has warned of the possibility of the severe weather causing injuries and even danger to life with large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

With the average speed of winds keeping steady between 65 and 75mph throughout the night, there is a chance of damage to trees and buildings, as well as power cuts.

Travel disruption is also on the cards for residents in the region as transport services – including ferries and trains – are likely to be affected by the battering winds.

Some roads and bridges are likely to close as well, with passengers being warned of longer journeys and cancellations.

Warning over high breaking waves in Aberdeen

Aberdeen City Council have issued a warning to residents over surging waves at Aberdeen beach on Friday.

Sandbags are being placed in the car park just behind the toilets at Footdee for anyone who needs them.

A spokeswoman said: “With an amber wind warning for Storm Arwen tomorrow, please be aware there may be high breaking waves and surging waves at Aberdeen beach, particularly at Footdee.

“We are putting sandbags at in the car park just behind the toilets at Footdee this afternoon, for Footdee residents to use.

For the latest information on Storm Arwen, click here.

