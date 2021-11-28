Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ballater’s first seafood restaurant planned for venue created by Duke of Rothesay

By Ben Hendry
November 28, 2021, 6:00 am
The Duke of Rothesay, Prince Charles, accompanied by Camilla the Duchess of Rothesay, while previewing the restaurant named after him in 2016. Picture by Kami Thomson

A Ballater building brought back to life by the future king could be turned into the village’s first seafood restaurant.

The Duke of Rothesay led the renovation of a derelict former Co-op to help the community bounce back from horrendous flooding in late 2015.

The royally approved 19th century building on Netherley Street went on to become one of the community’s crowning attractions.

It welcomed diners as a top restaurant, schooled chefs and hosted a gift shop selling Highgrove merchandise.

The Duke of Rothesay at the Highgrove gift shop attached to the Rothesay Rooms when it opened in 2016. Picture by Kami Thomson

But The Rothesay Rooms, run by the Prince’s Foundation, relocated to the Old Royal Station nearby in May.

That meant its former home was left unoccupied again… But perhaps not for long.

Now the owners of the nearby five star Fife Arms hotel have formed plans to bring it back into use – as Ballater’s first seafood restaurant.

The Duke of Rothesay arriving at the revamped former grocery shop in 2016. Picture by Kami Thomson

What are the building’s royal links?

In October 2016, the Duke and Duchess of Rothesay officially opened the destination.

A month earlier, the Queen had been given a glimpse inside the “pop-up” enterprise as she visited to see how Ballater was recovering from Storm Frank devastation.

The Queen visiting the cafe as work was taking place ahead of the opening.

More than 300 homes and 60 businesses were left in ruins after the waters rushed through the community.

The Rothesay Rooms was part of Prince Charles’s flood appeal.

And his Dumfries House charity paid for the restoration of the building.

Scroll back and forth to see the transformation the building underwent:

After five years of boosting the local economy and driving tourism, the Rothesay Rooms moved out as the building’s owner was looking to sell.

Documents lodged with Aberdeenshire Council explain the new vision for the spot, which will retain the same layout.

Who is behind the Ballater seafood restaurant plans?

Artfarm Ltd, an English hospitality and development firm run by Manuela and Iwan Wirth has lodged the blueprints.

Papers lodged with the council by Crathie-based Moxon Architects pledge to keep the “small retail offering”, while running the site as a restaurant and take-away.

They say the Ballater seafood restaurant will “complement and expand” the area’s existing dining options.

The Duke of Rothesay visited the Rothesay Rooms in its new home and chatted with executive chef Ross Cochrane last month. Supplied by Prince’s Foundation.

The papers state: “The restaurant provides year-round facilities for both local and tourist use, contributing to a positive experience of the area.

“The expansion of cuisine and fresh produce for Ballater supports the
vitality and economic diversity of the village.”

The firm behind the proposals already run the stunning Fife Arms.

While the Rothesay Rooms was one way the village recovered economically from Storm Frank, residents remain haunted by the scenes of destruction.

While pleading for reinforced flood defences during the week, community leaders said locals still suffer “sleepless nights” when the River Dee starts to rise.

‘Deeply damaged and traumatised…’ Ballater residents pleading for flooding action to prevent repeat of Storm Frank chaos

