Storm Arwen: Spire of former Aberdeen club venue blown off into bar next door

The spire of a former well-known club venue in Aberdeen has been blown off in last night’s stormy gusts – with chunks of it found in the bar next door.

The pyramidal structure, which once proudly stood on top of the historic St Nicholas Congregational Church on Belmont Street, was forced out of its place by Storm Arwen’s gale-speed winds.

Images on social media showed large pieces of the spire scattered in the back garden of Revolution Bar located next to the building of the former popular nightspot The Priory.

It is understood the Aberdeen bar was forced to close its doors to customers earlier last night as bits of wood, glass and metal ripped through the back area of the venue.

However, nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident and Revolution Bar was reopened to the public as normal the following day.

Damage and disruption as Storm Arwen calms down

The fallen spire of the former The Priory club, which closed for good in 2016, is one of series of incidents showing the extensive damage caused by Storm Arwen yesterday.

Thousands of people in various parts of the north and north-east have been left without any power, while transport services – including trains, ferries and buses – were cancelled due to the adverse weather.

A number of major roads in the region also remained fully closed to traffic overnight due to fallen trees obstructing all access.

Images revealed the devastating impact of Storm Arwen with buildings left severely damaged by flying debris and rooftop tiles. Numerous trees have also been captured ripped off from the ground and scattered across streets and residential areas.