Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Storm Arwen: Spire of former Aberdeen club venue blown off into bar next door

By Denny Andonova
November 27, 2021, 8:01 pm
The spire of former The Priory club in Aberdeen was blown off by last night's stormy winds.

The spire of a former well-known club venue in Aberdeen has been blown off in last night’s stormy gusts – with chunks of it found in the bar next door.

The pyramidal structure, which once proudly stood on top of the historic St Nicholas Congregational Church on Belmont Street, was forced out of its place by Storm Arwen’s gale-speed winds.

Images on social media showed large pieces of the spire scattered in the back garden of Revolution Bar located next to the building of the former popular nightspot The Priory.

Part of a spire had fallen from the roof of the church into Revolution Bar on Belmont Street. Picture by Kath Flannery/DCT Media.

It is understood the Aberdeen bar was forced to close its doors to customers earlier last night as bits of wood, glass and metal ripped through the back area of the venue.

However, nobody is believed to have been injured in the incident and Revolution Bar was reopened to the public as normal the following day.

Damage and disruption as Storm Arwen calms down

The fallen spire of the former The Priory club, which closed for good in 2016, is one of series of incidents showing the extensive damage caused by Storm Arwen yesterday.

Thousands of people in various parts of the north and north-east have been left without any power, while transport services – including trains, ferries and buses – were cancelled due to the adverse weather.

Damaged tree from Storm Arwen at Cattofield Place in Aberdeen
Damaged tree at Cattofield Place in Aberdeen. Image supplied.

A number of major roads in the region also remained fully closed to traffic overnight due to fallen trees obstructing all access.

Images revealed the devastating impact of Storm Arwen with buildings left severely damaged by flying debris and rooftop tiles. Numerous trees have also been captured ripped off from the ground and scattered across streets and residential areas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal