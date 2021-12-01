IN PICTURES: The Aberdeen Christmas Classic at Thainstone

Farmers from across Scotland descended on ANM Group’s Thainstone Mart near Inverurie for the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

Exhibitors and spectators attended the show and sale of pedigree and prime livestock, organised in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association, in their droves.

Prime cattle topped at £6,200, or £9.92 per kg, for the champion – a Limousin cross heifer named She’s A Belter from Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms, Plewlands, Duffus.

The champion prime lambs – three-quarter Beltex cross wedders from William and David Moir, Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh – sold for £420.

Meanwhile, pedigree sheep topped at 3,800gn for the champion Suffolk – a gimmer, by Limestone Legacy and carrying twins to Mogford Major, from the Stuart family’s Birness flock based near Ellon.

A British Blue cross heifer from Archie Knox, South Haddo, Fyvie, took the championship title in the Rising Stars show of exhibition calves.

Here is a selection of pictures from the event – all taken by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

