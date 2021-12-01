Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

IN PICTURES: The Aberdeen Christmas Classic at Thainstone

By Katherine Ferries
December 1, 2021, 4:50 pm Updated: December 1, 2021, 5:17 pm

Farmers from across Scotland descended on ANM Group’s Thainstone Mart near Inverurie for the Aberdeen Christmas Classic.

Exhibitors and spectators attended the show and sale of pedigree and prime livestock, organised in conjunction with the Aberdeen Fatstock Association, in their droves.

Prime cattle topped at £6,200, or £9.92 per kg, for the champion – a Limousin cross heifer named She’s A Belter from Andrew Anderson, Smallburn Farms, Plewlands, Duffus.

The champion prime lambs – three-quarter Beltex cross wedders from William and David Moir, Home Farm, Cairness, Fraserburgh – sold for £420.

Meanwhile, pedigree sheep topped at 3,800gn for the champion Suffolk – a gimmer, by Limestone Legacy and carrying twins to Mogford Major, from the Stuart family’s Birness flock based near Ellon.

A British Blue cross heifer from Archie Knox, South Haddo, Fyvie, took the championship title in the Rising Stars show of exhibition calves.

Here is a selection of pictures from the event – all taken by Wullie Marr / DCT Media.

ANM deputy head of livestock Colin Slessor selling pedigree female sheep.
Turriff Texel breeder Robbie Wilson with an entry from his Milnbank flock based at North Dorlaithers.
Entries line up for judging at the pedigree sheep pre-sale show.
A quick trim to get show ring ready.
Entries line up for judging in the Exchange Hall at Thainstone.
Prime cattle entries in their pens at the Christmas Classic.
Suffolks gather in the show ring for judging.
The reserve champion Suffolk from the Stuart family’s Birness flock.
Lugs forward – exhibitors try to get their sheep to stand right for judging.
The overall butchers haltered champion, Starburst.
Prime lambs in the sale ring.
Harry Brown from Auchmaliddie Mains leads a heifer through the show ring.
The Young Farmers prime cattle reserve champion.
William and David Moir, with the overall prime sheep champions.
The overall bullock champion, Copland Road.
The reserve overall haltered champion Robyn sold for £3,200.
The supreme prime cattle champion from Andrew Anderson at Smallburn Farms, sold for £6,200.
The reserve champion prime lambs shown here by Cameron Muir and Fynn Leslie.

