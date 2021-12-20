Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘We were devastated’: Scottish SPCA launches £40,000 to repair horse shelters destroyed in Storm Arwen

By Michelle Henderson
December 20, 2021, 11:21 am Updated: December 20, 2021, 12:15 pm
Staff at Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre were left devastated after three of their hose shelters were destroyed in the storm.
A animal rescue charity has launched a £40,000 appeal to rebuild three horse shelters destroyed in Storm Arwen.

Staff at the Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeenshire Rescue and Rehoming Centre were devastated when they realised the extent of the damage.

None of the horses were hurt when the sheltered collapsed in the wind, but work is now urgently required to rebuild them.

An online fundraising page has been launched to cover the cost of repairs, and build five further shelters.

Centre manager Louise Griese said: “We were devastated to come in to work on the Saturday morning after Storm Arwen and discover that the horse shelters had been totally levelled.

“Thankfully, there were no horses in the shelters at the time and no people or animals were hurt, which is the most important thing.

The shelters were completely destroyed in last month’s Storm Arwen. Supplied by Scottish SPCA. 

“Shelters allow the horses to graze outside while still offering protection from the elements. Many of the horses in our care come from backgrounds of abuse and neglect so having time outside to exhibit natural behaviours like grazing is an important part of their rehabilitation.”

Charity ‘grateful’ for any donations

Cob Eigg is among the horses based at the centre in Drumoak until a suitable retirement home can be found for her.

The 26-year-old was brought into the centre last March as part of a large group seized on welfare grounds.

Upon arrival, Eigg was in a bad way, with lice through her coat, large worm burden, overgrown hooves and teeth.

Now on the road to recovery, Ms Griese says Eigg is one of many looking for their “forever home.”

“The veterinary team took blood samples from her due to her age and condition and it came back positive for equine metabolic syndrome (EMS),” she said.

Could you have the perfect retirement home for cob Eigg? Supplied by Scottish SPCA. 

“Eigg’s EMS is easily managed and she doesn’t need any medication for it. She has to remain on a strict diet especially in the summer months when the grass is rich.

“The staff at the centre fully clipped her body and it took several special medicated baths to kill the lice. We worked closely with our vets to help Eigg with her teeth. She has had several dentals over her time with us to help with her eating.”

She said following the conclusion of the court case against her owner, Eigg is now ready to be rehomed.

“Eigg is still in our care waiting for the perfect retirement home but until then she knows she’s happy and safe here,” she added.

“We’d be so grateful for anything people could spare towards these shelters and we know the horses in our care will be too.”

