‘We were devastated’: Scottish SPCA launches £40,000 to repair horse shelters destroyed in Storm Arwen

A animal rescue charity has launched a £40,000 appeal to rebuild three horse shelters destroyed in Storm Arwen.

Staff at the Scottish SPCA’s Aberdeenshire Rescue and Rehoming Centre were devastated when they realised the extent of the damage.

None of the horses were hurt when the sheltered collapsed in the wind, but work is now urgently required to rebuild them.

An online fundraising page has been launched to cover the cost of repairs, and build five further shelters.

Centre manager Louise Griese said: “We were devastated to come in to work on the Saturday morning after Storm Arwen and discover that the horse shelters had been totally levelled.

“Thankfully, there were no horses in the shelters at the time and no people or animals were hurt, which is the most important thing.

“Shelters allow the horses to graze outside while still offering protection from the elements. Many of the horses in our care come from backgrounds of abuse and neglect so having time outside to exhibit natural behaviours like grazing is an important part of their rehabilitation.”

Charity ‘grateful’ for any donations

Cob Eigg is among the horses based at the centre in Drumoak until a suitable retirement home can be found for her.

The 26-year-old was brought into the centre last March as part of a large group seized on welfare grounds.

Upon arrival, Eigg was in a bad way, with lice through her coat, large worm burden, overgrown hooves and teeth.

Now on the road to recovery, Ms Griese says Eigg is one of many looking for their “forever home.”

“The veterinary team took blood samples from her due to her age and condition and it came back positive for equine metabolic syndrome (EMS),” she said.

“Eigg’s EMS is easily managed and she doesn’t need any medication for it. She has to remain on a strict diet especially in the summer months when the grass is rich.

“The staff at the centre fully clipped her body and it took several special medicated baths to kill the lice. We worked closely with our vets to help Eigg with her teeth. She has had several dentals over her time with us to help with her eating.”

She said following the conclusion of the court case against her owner, Eigg is now ready to be rehomed.

“Eigg is still in our care waiting for the perfect retirement home but until then she knows she’s happy and safe here,” she added.

“We’d be so grateful for anything people could spare towards these shelters and we know the horses in our care will be too.”