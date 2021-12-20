Can we dream of a white Christmas? Forecasters butt heads over the odds in north and north-east

An error occurred. Please try again.

Forecasters are divided as to whether we will have a white Christmas this year just days away from December 25.

In the past month, areas across the north and north-east of Scotland have been battered by storms and recorded the lowest temperatures of this winter so far.

With the Covid situation worsening, many are dreaming of a white Christmas to bring some much needed festive cheer.

Forecasters and bookies have been having their say on how likely it is that these dreams will be realised.

North and north-east most likely to see snow

According to Oli Claydon, a spokesman from the Met Office, the Christmas forecast is “finely in the balance”.

He said: “There is an area of milder air moving in from the south-west which is meeting an area of colder air which is going to be sitting over the north of the UK.

“At the moment what’s in the balance is where those two areas meet, and where they meet is where we’re likely to see the greatest chance of snow.”

Mr Claydon said the north and north-east of Scotland is currently the most likely place where this could happen.

Deputy chief meteorologist, Helen Caughey, explained just how easily the forecast could change in the coming days.

“The boundary between the milder and colder air is forecast to sink south later on Christmas Eve and through Christmas Day, introducing colder, clearer conditions for some,” she said.

“However, exactly where this boundary gets to is hard to pin down at the moment, and is key as to where can expect any snow over Christmas.”

Turning #colder over the coming days but how long will the cold theme last in the run up to #Christmas? 🌡️📉🎄 Check out the the forecast for the week ahead below👇 pic.twitter.com/e9Jp59JEqG — Met Office (@metoffice) December 19, 2021

‘Changing day by day’

Lee Schofield is a self-taught meteorologist based in Carrbridge. He has set up 50 weather stations across the Highlands and Islands, using them to give anyone living in or visiting the area an accurate forecast.

Mr Schofield agreed that the forecast for Christmas is changing daily and that no one can predict with any certainty yet what the outcome will be.

“There is so much uncertainty surrounding the Christmas forecast as two air masses battle it out across the UK,” he explained.

“The various forecasting models are struggling to pin down exactly where this will be and the area is changing day by day with each update.”

Though he echoed the Met Office predictions of two areas of air meeting, he thinks snow is more likely to fall further south.

He said: “As of Monday, it looks more likely that Northern England will see the highest risk of snowfall.

“Here in the Highlands, cold north-east winds could well bring in a few scattered show or hail showers but this is all with relatively low certainty at the moment.”

Aberdeen most likely for white Christmas

As with every year, people are willing to put their money on whether or not we’ll see a white Christmas this year.

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power revealed that Aberdeen is now favourite to get snow on Christmas Day.

More people have bet on the chances of Christmas snow than this time last year, with odds for Aberdeen currently sitting at 4/11.

A spokesman for Paddy Power said: “With the recent cold snap across the UK and snow falling in many parts already, we’ve seen an influx of punters having a flutter, and have taken about 60% more bets on the market than this time last year.

“According to the Met Office, snow has fallen 38 times in the last 54 years, so the odds are technically in the punters favour.

“The last time snow fell in any of the locations in our markets was 2017, but white stuff seems to be a big hit at the moment – not least with a lawmaker or two!”