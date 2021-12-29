Mounds of rubbish dumped at old AECC site following spate of fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Mounds of rubbish dumped at old AECC site following spate of fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour

By Ellie Milne
December 29, 2021, 5:48 pm Updated: December 29, 2021, 7:40 pm
Rubbish has been dumped in the AECC car park

Rubbish is being dumped at the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) site once again – just a few months after it was last cleared away.

Photos taken in the car park and surrounding area on Tuesday show wooden pallets, bricks and other construction materials that appear to have been fly-tipped.

Mounds of rubbish have been left both in the car park and behind a fenced off area  near the former exhibition centre.

Materials have been dumped in the area behind the old AECC. Photo by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

One local resident shared that the car park is accessible to anyone and that most of the fences have blown down.

A number of waste materials, including concrete with metal in it, have been dumped there in recent days.

She added that it always starts with just a few items and gradually builds up.

Those who are fly-tipping appear to be taking advantage of a large pile of rubble which prevents the rubbish being seen from the main road.

Fly-tipping has started up again in the area. Photo by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The council takes all incidents of fly-tipping seriously and would encourage residents to use our online reporting form.

“We would remind everyone that waste and recycling centres are open during the festive period. For dates and times, please visit our website.”

An ongoing issue

Earlier this year, mounds of rubbish dumped in the area reportedly attracted vermin.

At the beginning of August, multiple caravans and cars appeared in the disused car park.

Aberdeen City Council ordered the group to move on but they left behind piles of fly-tipped materials.

The council removed the waste from the land, but just four months later, the problem has returned.

Wooden pallets were among the items dumped. Photo by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

The former AECC car park has also been a site for anti-social behaviour, as reported in April.

Since the closure of AECC in 2019 and the Holiday Inn Express last year, there have been reports of cars racing at high speed with blaring horns and music. The large gatherings caused major disruptions for those who live nearby.

One resident said the issue had been ongoing for years but escalated when the first lockdown was lifted, adding that she witnessed three men urinating in her garden.

