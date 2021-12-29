Mounds of rubbish dumped at old AECC site following spate of fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour

An error occurred. Please try again.

Rubbish is being dumped at the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) site once again – just a few months after it was last cleared away.

Photos taken in the car park and surrounding area on Tuesday show wooden pallets, bricks and other construction materials that appear to have been fly-tipped.

Mounds of rubbish have been left both in the car park and behind a fenced off area near the former exhibition centre.

One local resident shared that the car park is accessible to anyone and that most of the fences have blown down.

A number of waste materials, including concrete with metal in it, have been dumped there in recent days.

She added that it always starts with just a few items and gradually builds up.

Those who are fly-tipping appear to be taking advantage of a large pile of rubble which prevents the rubbish being seen from the main road.

An Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “The council takes all incidents of fly-tipping seriously and would encourage residents to use our online reporting form.

“We would remind everyone that waste and recycling centres are open during the festive period. For dates and times, please visit our website.”

An ongoing issue

Earlier this year, mounds of rubbish dumped in the area reportedly attracted vermin.

At the beginning of August, multiple caravans and cars appeared in the disused car park.

Aberdeen City Council ordered the group to move on but they left behind piles of fly-tipped materials.

The council removed the waste from the land, but just four months later, the problem has returned.

The former AECC car park has also been a site for anti-social behaviour, as reported in April.

Since the closure of AECC in 2019 and the Holiday Inn Express last year, there have been reports of cars racing at high speed with blaring horns and music. The large gatherings caused major disruptions for those who live nearby.

One resident said the issue had been ongoing for years but escalated when the first lockdown was lifted, adding that she witnessed three men urinating in her garden.