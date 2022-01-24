Nearly 1,000 new Covid cases recorded in Grampian over weekend as 6,934 confirmed across Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland has recorded 6,934 new coronavirus cases but no deaths in the last 24 hours, according to today’s figures.

As the country enjoys a more relaxed way of living, with some of the last of the emergency Omicron restrictions lifted, the Public Health Scotland figures show that the number of people who tested positive for the virus in the previous 28 days, is at 10,198.

In Grampian, there were 999 cases announced today – up from 939 on January 21. These figures are both Lateral Flow Devices or PCR tests combined.

Highland recorded 361 new cases, up from 326 on January 21.

Shetland had 23, the Western Isles had 13 and Orkney had 10.

Scotland recorded no further deaths from Covid-19.

Hospitalisations and Vaccinations

There are currently 1,435 people in Scottish hospitals with Covid-19 with 38 being treated in intensive care.

Figures indicating patients in hospital with Covid continue to decline from 1,557 this time last week on January 17.

Vaccinations continue to provide the best chance of helping keep the Omicron variant from spreading further.

A booster shot will significantly reduce the risk of serious complications.

In terms of vaccinations, 4,406,439 people have received their first dose while 4,108,252 have gotten their second dose.

A further 3,258,073 have received a third dose or booster shot.

Restrictions in Scotland loosened

Many businesses are reopening this week, as restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the Omicron variant in December are lifted.

Nightclubs will reopen to customers and hospitality venues can increase their seating capacity and scrap physical distancing.

Live events and concerts are also allowed to go ahead as well as local indoor contact sports.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said the easing of restrictions was “a very significant moment”.

While some restrictions have been loosened to allow people more freedom, measures like masks and work from home are yet to go.

Speaking to BBC’s Good Morning Scotland, Mr Swinney, said: “Covid is still out there. We can still see there are thousands of cases on a daily basis within Scotland.

“There are people who are still having a very hard time with Covid and our health service is still enduring the enormous pressures of Covid. So Covid has not, in any shape or form, disappeared.”