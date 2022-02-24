Signature Spa experience is one ‘every north-east spa devotee should have’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Picture yourself relaxing in sleek and utterly tranquil surroundings, being pampered to your heart’s content. Now that has been a seldom occurrence recently.

While the past two years have been challenging for the masses, to say the least, you probably haven’t had the chance to consider whether you’re in need of a retreat or spa-related getaway.

The north-east boasts an impressive line-up of businesses that draw people in from far and wide, one being The Sandman Signature Hotel.

The award-winning hotel has been recognsied for its luxurious accommodation, quality bar and restaurant and hospitable service since opening in the summer of 2018. But at the tail end of 2020, it opened its very own spa, known as Signature Spa.

Knowing the reputation that the hotel has built to date, I knew that when they decided to launch the spa, they would make sure it was nothing but sheer perfection – from the decor and furnishings, to the team itself working at the venue. I couldn’t wait to see what The Sandman had created.

My mum and I were booked in for two luxury spa pedicures, which began with an unplanned 15-minute period admiring the low-lit waiting area. A striking artificial living wall – otherwise known as a vertical garden – instantly draws the eye on entering.

The green and lilac wall-mounted plants breathe life into the area from the outset bringing the outside in, quite literally.

Other than this, the spa boasts a minimalist look. The furniture is modern and sleek, allowing the living wall to take centre stage. Displayed high and proud on the greenery sits a neon sign reading “relax”. Now that, we intended to do.

Welcomed by spa manager, Liam, we were informed of all the coronavirus procedures currently in place and asked to check in digitally. The online forms are fairly straightforward to fill out, and the process is most enjoyable when you have the company of such friendly and welcoming staff by your side.

After completing our forms, we were shown through to the treatment suite where they carry out all nail-related services. Again, the bespoke manicure and pedicure room was sleek and contemporary.

The Treatment

There’s a comprehensive menu of treatments on offer, from the latest manicures, scrubs and massages to waxing, eyebrow sculpting and eyelash lifting, as well as a range of packages.

Understandably in the current circumstances, the pair of us were rather apprehensive ahead of our visit. But rest assured, when visiting the stylish spa, the team has taken every precaution to ensure your treatment and overall experience is of the highest standard.

Not only that, but our therapists made us feel as though we were simply catching up with old friends. The four of us chatted away as they were carrying out our one-hour luxury pedicure treatments. And when there was no conversation, my mum and I were reduced to contented sighing. The calming dimmed lighting had a part to play in this as well.

Our feet were exfoliated and moisturised and our toenails were trimmed and shaped before being decorated with our choice of colours – there was an impressive selection on offer, from neutral pinks and glossy blues, to statement shades like black, navy and red.

Afterwards, it was time for our foot massages. These lasted around 10 minutes and were a sheer delight. It was one of the more straightforward treatments to opt for in the line-up, but it was a fantastic treat that I’d encourage anyone to select.

Once our pedicures were finished off, it was time to head off. We did nothing but share our positive thoughts on the spa as soon as we left.

The Verdict

Signature Spa will be reopening from Tuesday, March 1 and is an experience every north-east spa devotee should have. You’ll be well taken care of, and leave feeling revitalised and pleasantly aromatised. There’s also enough variety to please anyone.

While I was joined by my mum, I believe solo travellers would be completely comfortable in visiting the spa on their own – given how welcoming it is – as well.

The pair of us were unable to catch a glimpse of the fitness sweet, Infra-Red sauna and steam room. But these areas will all be accessible on the back of the spa opening, so it’s something else for future visitors to look forward to.

And for those planning on making a booking in the coming months, I’d urge you to try out Chop Grill & Bar, which is situated on the ground floor of the hotel, after your treatments.

The food, drinks and service are second-to-none – like the spa itself. I applaud The Sandman team for producing an exceptional new service with the launch of Signature Spa.

The luxury spa pedicure at Signature Spa is a 65-minute treatment. It is priced at £60.

Visit sandmansignature.co.uk/hotels/signature-aberdeen to make a booking or read more about the full range of treatments on offer.