Taste of Nairn: Everything you need to know about the event returning this spring

Taste of Nairn is making its highly-anticipated return this spring showcasing more than 70 businesses based across the town.

Running from Friday May 6 to Sunday May 8, the three-day event is organised by Nairn BID which works to enhance Nairn’s reputation as a place to visit and shop.

Taking place at various locations, this is the second Taste of Nairn to be held since the inaugural event in April 2019 as coronavirus restrictions meant it could not run in 2020 or 2021.

A line-up of events are set to take place and local businesses will be running special offers across the weekend for locals and tourists to enjoy.

The title sponsor is award-winning family-run company Ashers Bakery, one of the leading retail bakers in the North of Scotland.

Back with a bang

Taste of Nairn 2022 is set to be bigger and better than the first, with as many as 70 businesses participating. The inaugural event saw more than 40.

Its aim is to shine a spotlight on the great food and drink offering that Nairn has to offer, showcasing bistros, restaurants, cafes, and food and drink suppliers.

The event will feature a two-day artisan food and drink market, demonstrations and competitions the public can get involved in.

The market will be held in the Nairn Community and Arts Centre, on King Street, on Saturday May 7 and Sunday May 8.

Businesses across the town are staging their own events, too.

Lucy Harding, Nairn BID manager, said: “The team were well along with planning Taste of Nairn in 2020 but this had to be cancelled due to Covid.

“This year, the event will take place at different venues across the town and these events will be promoted on the Nairn BID website.

“At the market, there will be different food and drink stalls on each day, entertainment, and the chance to take part in two competitions.

“These include the World Tattie Scone Competition and a Bake Off-style Showstopper contest where the public is being asked to submit a cake entry with a Nairn theme.”

Tickets for the artisan market are free of charge but other businesses taking part will have their own prices, depending on the type of event.

What to expect so far…

In terms of what to look out for, MNMs Cafe, owned by Megan Mclean and Nicola Mackinlay, is offering a Taste of Nairn Taster Box featuring 16 different bites for £12 from Friday to Sunday.

These may include brownies, blondies, cookies, cupcakes and cake slices.

Sandown House, on Sandown Farm Lane, is also getting in amongst the action.

Guests can enjoy a freshly cooked to order breakfast, made using local produce, from 8am to noon on Saturday and Sunday for £15 per person.

Booking is essential and can be done by calling 07889181605 or emailing liz@sandownhouse.com

Finally, a Foraging Along the River Nairn event with Nature for Health will take place from 6pm to 7.30pm on Friday, priced at £15 for adults and £5 for concessions.

Participants will have the chance to forage and feed on the bounty of delicious wild foods to be found in the woodlands along the banks of the River Nairn.

Again, booking is essential by emailing admin@n4h.co.uk as spaces are limited.

Lucy added: “We are most looking forward to seeing all the different events come together over one weekend to really showcase what Nairn and the surrounding area has to offer.”

Nairn BID is giving its support to an event being planned to mark the Queen’s Jubilee in June, as well as Wheels of Nairn, a classic and modern car show, in September, and the town’s annual Christmas extravaganza.

The organisation is also working with Inverness Farmers’ Market to bring more regular markets to the town throughout the year.

All future updates on Taste of Nairn can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

