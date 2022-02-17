Aberdeen carers benefit from Scottish Government double payment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen carers benefit from Scottish Government double payment

By Daniel Boal
February 17, 2022, 8:26 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 9:05 pm
Support carers in Scotland received nearly £700 more than carers across the rest of the UK after the Scottish Government doubled down on supplement payments.

Figures showcase that around 1,690 carers in Aberdeen have received carer’s allowance supplement payments since they were introduced back in 2018.

Unique to the UK, the scheme means that funds freed up by the Scottish Government help provide people across the country on carer’s allowance an extra financial boost.

Now, the Scottish Government has taken the decision to award a double payment to those in need, due to the burden that the pandemic has placed on carers.

As a result, eligible carers in Aberdeen received up to £694,20 more in additional support last year than carers in other parts of the UK.

‘Essential they have the support they need’

Aberdeen Central MSP, Kevin Stewart welcomed the boost for carers in the city.

He said: “Throughout the pandemic, carers have been the real heroes with the burden placed on them has been immense which is why it was absolutely right that we introduced an additional payment supporting 1690 carers in this city.

“Carers make a huge contribution to the health and wellbeing of loved ones and it is essential that they have the support they need to provide care and have a fulfilling life.”

The additional payments mark the second time that the scheme has doubled down on extra payments, the first being the summer of 2020 – at the start of the pandemic.

Kevin Stewart

Ben Macpherson, social security minister, added: “In recognising the vital contribution of unpaid carers in our society, Carer’s Allowance Supplement was the first payment we introduced when we established our new social security system in 2018.

“The impacts of the pandemic put additional pressure on tens of thousands of carers across the country.

“The Scottish Government’s additional payments meant that eligible carers in Scotland received up to £694.20 more in support last year than carers in the rest of the UK.”

