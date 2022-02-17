Aberdeen carers benefit from Scottish Government double payment

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Support carers in Scotland received nearly £700 more than carers across the rest of the UK after the Scottish Government doubled down on supplement payments.

Figures showcase that around 1,690 carers in Aberdeen have received carer’s allowance supplement payments since they were introduced back in 2018.

Unique to the UK, the scheme means that funds freed up by the Scottish Government help provide people across the country on carer’s allowance an extra financial boost.

Now, the Scottish Government has taken the decision to award a double payment to those in need, due to the burden that the pandemic has placed on carers.

As a result, eligible carers in Aberdeen received up to £694,20 more in additional support last year than carers in other parts of the UK.

‘Essential they have the support they need’

Aberdeen Central MSP, Kevin Stewart welcomed the boost for carers in the city.

He said: “Throughout the pandemic, carers have been the real heroes with the burden placed on them has been immense which is why it was absolutely right that we introduced an additional payment supporting 1690 carers in this city.

“Carers make a huge contribution to the health and wellbeing of loved ones and it is essential that they have the support they need to provide care and have a fulfilling life.”

The additional payments mark the second time that the scheme has doubled down on extra payments, the first being the summer of 2020 – at the start of the pandemic.

Ben Macpherson, social security minister, added: “In recognising the vital contribution of unpaid carers in our society, Carer’s Allowance Supplement was the first payment we introduced when we established our new social security system in 2018.

“The impacts of the pandemic put additional pressure on tens of thousands of carers across the country.

“The Scottish Government’s additional payments meant that eligible carers in Scotland received up to £694.20 more in support last year than carers in the rest of the UK.”