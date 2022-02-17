Rescue operation under way in Newtonhill as man falls down a cliff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Rescue teams have been scrambled to a north-east town to rescue a man who has fallen down a cliff.

Emergency crews were called to the Newtonhill area around 8.30pm this evening following reports a person had fallen over the cliff edge.

Its understood the gentleman is currently trapped around half way down the cliff face.

A major rescue operation is now under way to help bring him back to safety.

Coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay are currently assisting with the rescue operation.

The Coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness is also in attendance.