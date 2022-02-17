Rescue operation under way in Newtonhill as man falls down a cliff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Rescue operation under way in Newtonhill as man falls down a cliff

By Michelle Henderson
February 17, 2022, 10:22 pm Updated: February 17, 2022, 10:27 pm
The Coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness is currently assisting coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay.
Rescue teams have been scrambled to a north-east town to rescue a man who has fallen down a cliff.

Emergency crews were called to the Newtonhill area around 8.30pm this evening following reports a person had fallen over the cliff edge.

Its understood the gentleman is currently trapped around half way down the cliff face.

A major rescue operation is now under way to help bring him back to safety.

Coastguard teams from Aberdeen, Stonehaven and Cruden Bay are currently assisting with the rescue operation.

The Coastguard rescue helicopter from Inverness is also in attendance.

