More than £70,000 funding awarded to bring decaying Tarlair Pool back to life

A group working to restore an outdoor pool to its former glory has been given a cash boost of £71,000.

Friends of Tarlair Community Group has been awarded the funding from the Macduff Vision and Action Plan budget, which will will allow them to complete design works and prepare a building warrant submission for the restoration of the lido pavilion building.

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee backed the grant last week.

It comes just months after the project was given £1.4million funding from the government’s regeneration capital grant fund.

Friends of Tarlair are working to bring the once-popular art deco pool back into use for both local residents and visitors, with a cafe and art heritage workshop planned.

The volunteers are already looking after the site by doing litter picks and reporting any vandalism to the council.

‘Energy and commitment’ of group praised

Studio Octopi, in partnership with Heritage Architecture, was appointed last year to lead the restoration.

Known as the “Mecca of the Moray Firth”, Tarlair is only one of three surviving outdoor seaside pools in Scotland.

The popular north-east tourist attraction operated from 1931 until the mid-1990s when it subsequently fell into disrepair.

The Friends of Tarlair group was formed in 2012 to bring the site back to life.

Banff and Buchan area committee chairwoman Doreen Mair said: “We have all been very impressed by the energy and commitment demonstrated by the Friends of Tarlair and this funding will enable them to complete key stages of the initiative within a tight timescale, particularly around the design work.

“I would like to congratulate the group on its progress to date and thank our officers for their continued support of the project.”

Chairman of the Macduff Development Partnership, Ross Cassie, added: “We’re seeing very exciting progress at Tarlair which, when completed, will bring this iconic art deco building back to life for the local community and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.”