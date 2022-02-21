More than £70,000 funding awarded to bring decaying Tarlair Pool back to life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

More than £70,000 funding awarded to bring decaying Tarlair Pool back to life

By Ross Hempseed
February 21, 2022, 9:53 am Updated: February 21, 2022, 8:42 pm
The old lido pavillion building at Tarlair. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
The old lido pavillion building at Tarlair. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

A group working to restore an outdoor pool to its former glory has been given a cash boost of £71,000.

Friends of Tarlair Community Group has been awarded the funding from the Macduff Vision and Action Plan budget, which will will allow them to complete design works and prepare a building warrant submission for the restoration of the lido pavilion building.

Members of the Banff and Buchan area committee backed the grant last week.

It comes just months after the project was given £1.4million funding from the government’s regeneration capital grant fund.

Friends of Tarlair are working to bring the once-popular art deco pool back into use for both local residents and visitors, with a cafe and art heritage workshop planned.

The volunteers are already looking after the site by doing litter picks and reporting any vandalism to the council.

More than £1m has been committed to restoration of the Tarlair pool pavilion. Picture by Kenny Elrick/DCT Media in March 2020.
£1.8m is the estimated cost to restore the iconic Tarlair pool. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

‘Energy and commitment’ of group praised

Studio Octopi, in partnership with Heritage Architecture, was appointed last year to lead the restoration.

Known as the “Mecca of the Moray Firth”, Tarlair is only one of three surviving outdoor seaside pools in Scotland.

The popular north-east tourist attraction operated from 1931 until the mid-1990s when it subsequently fell into disrepair.

The Friends of Tarlair group was formed in 2012 to bring the site back to life.

The facility has fallen into disrepair and is in need of major restoration work to bring it back to life. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Banff and Buchan area committee chairwoman Doreen Mair said: “We have all been very impressed by the energy and commitment demonstrated by the Friends of Tarlair and this funding will enable them to complete key stages of the initiative within a tight timescale, particularly around the design work.

“I would like to congratulate the group on its progress to date and thank our officers for their continued support of the project.”

Chairman of the Macduff Development Partnership, Ross Cassie, added: “We’re seeing very exciting progress at Tarlair which, when completed, will bring this iconic art deco building back to life for the local community and visitors to enjoy for many years to come.”

