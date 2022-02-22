Fire engines called after alarm raised about Aberdeen flat blaze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fire engines called after alarm raised about Aberdeen flat blaze

By Craig Munro
February 22, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 5:29 pm
Crews took just over 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze.
Crews took just over 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze.

Two fire engines have tackled a blaze at a flat in Aberdeen.

The appliances arrived at the scene on Belmont Road in Kittybrewster soon after being alerted at around 4.15pm.

A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the flames, but the fire service confirmed no people were involved and the stop message was received just over 20 minutes after they arrived.

A spokeswoman said: “Two appliances were sent to a domestic incident at a dwelling on Belmont Road in Aberdeen at 4.14pm.

“Crews used hose reel jets at the scene, and they received the stop message at 4.37pm.”

