Fire engines called after alarm raised about Aberdeen flat blaze By Craig Munro February 22, 2022, 5:05 pm Updated: February 22, 2022, 5:29 pm Crews took just over 20 minutes to extinguish the blaze. Two fire engines have tackled a blaze at a flat in Aberdeen. The appliances arrived at the scene on Belmont Road in Kittybrewster soon after being alerted at around 4.15pm. A hose reel jet was used to extinguish the flames, but the fire service confirmed no people were involved and the stop message was received just over 20 minutes after they arrived. A spokeswoman said: "Two appliances were sent to a domestic incident at a dwelling on Belmont Road in Aberdeen at 4.14pm. "Crews used hose reel jets at the scene, and they received the stop message at 4.37pm."