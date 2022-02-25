Aberdeen professionals urged to take part in charity hike to aid Aberdeen FC Community Trust

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen professionals urged to take part in charity hike to aid Aberdeen FC Community Trust

By Ellie Milne
February 25, 2022, 4:11 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 5:24 pm
Pictured at the White Mounth Munros on one of the practice walks for last year's challenge are (from left to right): Rob Wicks from AFC, Mark Wilson, Eric Harper and Iain Landsman. Supplied by AFCCT.
Pictured at the White Mounth Munros on one of the practice walks for last year's challenge are (from left to right): Rob Wicks from AFC, Mark Wilson, Eric Harper and Iain Landsman. Supplied by AFCCT.

Professionals in Aberdeen are being urged to take part in a charity trek up Lochnagar this April.

The walk is being organised by Iain Landsman, of CBRE, and Mark Wilson, from Space Solutions, following a highly successful hike last year.

In 2021, the duo were joined by Liz Bowie and Eric Harper to tackle seven of Scotland’s Munros in just 24 hours.

They managed to raise a total of £53,000 for Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT) and hope to add to this figure when they don their hiking boots again this year.

A less strenuous route up Lochnagar has been chosen for the upcoming walk so more people can get involved. Professionals from Aberdeen can join them from the starting point at Loch Muick at 7.30am on April 1 for a minimum donation of £20.

‘A welcome boost’

Iain Landsman, commercial property advisor at CBRE, said the funds raised would allow the trust to continue its essential work and enhance its programmes.

“We’re pleased to be organising another fundraiser for the trust, which does terrific work in our local community that reaches far beyond just football,” he said.

“This year we’re taking on a more manageable hike to attract less experienced hillwalkers. We want as many of our fellow professionals, particularly in the property sector, to join us for a great, but active, day out that aims to raise a significant sum for AFCCT.”

All of the money raised from the Lochnagar hike will go to AFCCT to support people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Among the trust’s programmes are health walks and fitness classes aimed at older people, including its award-winning dementia friendly activities.

Aberdeen FC Community Trust chief executive Liz Bowie pictured at Pittodrie Stadium, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Media.

Liz Bowie, chief executive of AFCCT, added: “We are extremely grateful to Iain and Mark for organising another fundraising walk.

“They are huge supporters of the work we do and this will be a welcome boost at a time when we’re facing real challenges in raising funds to allow us to support more local people who really need our help.

“The funds raised through the walk will support our current programmes which target groups of all ages, as well as allowing us to expand and develop new projects in key areas such as mental health, dementia support and fitness.”

Mental health support

AFCCT’s mental wellbeing projects include The Changing Room, which helps 30 to 64-year-old men manage their mental health and access support, and Mindset for 11-14-year-olds, which uses play-based activities to cope with stress and break down stigma.

Mrs Bowie continued: “AFCCT has achieved so much over the past few years, helping change the lives of so many people in the region.

“However, we are only scratching the surface of what could be done to help the thousands more who need support to recognise their true potential in life and to help children and families who continue to face difficult challenges and need additional support.

“Mental health is such an important subject, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic, so it’s fitting that a walk in the beautiful Cairngorms is being organised as a good way to take some time out and reset, while raising money for charity.”

Anyone who would like to take part in the walk can contact organiser Iain Landsman via email at Iain.Landsman@cbre.com.

