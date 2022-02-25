Aberdeen professionals urged to take part in charity hike to aid Aberdeen FC Community Trust

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Professionals in Aberdeen are being urged to take part in a charity trek up Lochnagar this April.

The walk is being organised by Iain Landsman, of CBRE, and Mark Wilson, from Space Solutions, following a highly successful hike last year.

In 2021, the duo were joined by Liz Bowie and Eric Harper to tackle seven of Scotland’s Munros in just 24 hours.

They managed to raise a total of £53,000 for Aberdeen FC Community Trust (AFCCT) and hope to add to this figure when they don their hiking boots again this year.

A less strenuous route up Lochnagar has been chosen for the upcoming walk so more people can get involved. Professionals from Aberdeen can join them from the starting point at Loch Muick at 7.30am on April 1 for a minimum donation of £20.

‘A welcome boost’

Iain Landsman, commercial property advisor at CBRE, said the funds raised would allow the trust to continue its essential work and enhance its programmes.

“We’re pleased to be organising another fundraiser for the trust, which does terrific work in our local community that reaches far beyond just football,” he said.

“This year we’re taking on a more manageable hike to attract less experienced hillwalkers. We want as many of our fellow professionals, particularly in the property sector, to join us for a great, but active, day out that aims to raise a significant sum for AFCCT.”

All of the money raised from the Lochnagar hike will go to AFCCT to support people across Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Among the trust’s programmes are health walks and fitness classes aimed at older people, including its award-winning dementia friendly activities.

Liz Bowie, chief executive of AFCCT, added: “We are extremely grateful to Iain and Mark for organising another fundraising walk.

“They are huge supporters of the work we do and this will be a welcome boost at a time when we’re facing real challenges in raising funds to allow us to support more local people who really need our help.

“The funds raised through the walk will support our current programmes which target groups of all ages, as well as allowing us to expand and develop new projects in key areas such as mental health, dementia support and fitness.”

Mental health support

AFCCT’s mental wellbeing projects include The Changing Room, which helps 30 to 64-year-old men manage their mental health and access support, and Mindset for 11-14-year-olds, which uses play-based activities to cope with stress and break down stigma.

Mrs Bowie continued: “AFCCT has achieved so much over the past few years, helping change the lives of so many people in the region.

“However, we are only scratching the surface of what could be done to help the thousands more who need support to recognise their true potential in life and to help children and families who continue to face difficult challenges and need additional support.

“Mental health is such an important subject, particularly as we emerge from the pandemic, so it’s fitting that a walk in the beautiful Cairngorms is being organised as a good way to take some time out and reset, while raising money for charity.”

Anyone who would like to take part in the walk can contact organiser Iain Landsman via email at Iain.Landsman@cbre.com.