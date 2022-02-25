‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Outrage after Aberdeen memorial gardens cleared of loving tributes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Absolutely disgraceful’: Outrage after Aberdeen memorial gardens cleared of loving tributes

By Lottie Hood
February 25, 2022, 4:23 pm Updated: February 25, 2022, 5:16 pm
Many family members buy benches to place in the garden to remember their loved ones. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DCT Media.
Families have been left distraught and angry after the Garden of Remembrance at Kaimhill in Aberdeen was cleared of all memorabilia items yesterday.

The gardens in Garthdee, which are owned by Aberdeen City Council, were cleared of personal items and memorabilia on Thursday.

Many have said there was no warning from the council. Most people were only made aware of the clearance on Thursday afternoon as word spread on social media.

The gardens on Kaimhill Road are a sanctuary where many go to remember and commemorate lost loved ones. The clearance of the gardens has left people feeling shocked and distressed.

However, Aberdeen City Council has stressed “permanent” memorials are not allowed in the gardens.

Irreplaceable items were removed

One user of the garden, Heather, said it was “absolutely disgraceful”.

She first heard that anything was happening when her sister sent her a post published on social media. When Heather arrived at the gardens, she said that everything was gone.

She said she just did not understand why the council would clear the items, saying: “It’s somewhere you go to obviously remember your loved one and for someone to do that, I don’t even know what to say quite honestly.”

Heather visits with family every couple of weeks to remember her father, grandmother and grandfather. Her grandmother bought a bench in the garden that Heather and family use to sit and remember their loved ones.

Personal items left to remember loved ones were cleared yesterday at the Garden of Remembrance in Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DCT Media.

Her granddaughter had made something for her grandad that they attached to the bench but even this was removed.

She worries that they will not be able to get it back, adding: “There are some things that you can’t replace. You can’t replace something a granddaughter has made for her grandfather.”

Heather said she understood why items might have to be moved due to stormy weather or if they get in the way of grounds keeping but the items moved did not fit this description – stressing the significant of items attached to the benches bought by families and not the council.

‘I don’t want my dad’s bench to look bare’

The Aberdonian mentioned that she was not the only one. One lady told her how the toys placed for her seven-year-old grandson who passed away were removed.

She said: “If you saw toys you obviously know it’s for a little kiddie, why would you even move that?”

The grandmother told Heather that the toys actually had belonged to her grandson and that she was going to have to tell his mum that they were gone. She said she would have to try and collect them from Hazlehead.

Items cleared were bagged and can be collected from the Hazlehead crematorium. Heather said that this in itself is quite upsetting as you have to look through other people’s tributes to loved ones.

Another user of the gardens said they had also been cleared by the council about four years ago. Picture by Kami Thomson/ DCT Media.

Another lady she spoke to said a similar thing had happened four years ago. Heather said that the most upsetting thing about the incident was that no one appears to have been told.

Speaking about Aberdeen City Council, Heather said: “This is somewhere where I go to to remember my dad and I talk to my dad when I go there.

“If they’re going to do something like that they need to let people know, it’s not their right just to go and strip all these personal items from the benches.”

Heather said although she worries it will happen again, they would continue to place items on her dad’s bench.

She added: “I don’t want my dad’s bench to look bare. I want it to look like someone cares. I don’t want it to look like it’s got nothing on it at all.”

Response from Aberdeen City Council

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman said: “The gardens at Kaimhill are well used by families and individuals who wish to pay their respects to a loved one. We want the gardens to be a nice place to visit and for that reason we periodically tidy them and remove any memorials, such as floral tributes.

“No permanent memorials are allowed and there is signage within the gardens informing people of this.”

They said anyone wishing to collect any of the items removed can do so by visiting Hazlehead Crematorium from 9am to 4pm.

