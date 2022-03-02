Busy commuter route ‘partially blocked’ by breakdown near Blackdog

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

One lane on a busy north-east bypass was “partially blocked” south of Blackdog by a breakdown today.

At around 6.45am it was reported that a van had broken down on the A90 Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route (AWPR).

Lane one on the southbound route was partially blocked by the van south of Blackdog. Drivers were advised that the lane was passable with care.

According to Traffic Scotland both lanes are now clear and running well again.

CLEAR❗️⌚️07:40#A90 AWPR Blackdog breakdown. Breakdown now clear from the AWPR southbound. Both lanes running well.@ARL_AWPR @AberdeenTravel — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 2, 2022