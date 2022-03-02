New Moray church minister hopes to be ‘visible presence’ in the community

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Moray church has welcomed its first full-time minister since 2019.

Rev Amy Bender has officially been ordained for her new role at Keith North Church, linked with Newmill, Boharm and Rothiemay.

The congregation has been without a full-time minister since the end of 2019.

The 54-year-old, who grew up in Kingsport in Tennessee, expressed her hopes for the church’s role in the town, and said: “I hope the church will be a vibrant part of life and a hive of activity, serving as a centre to meet and for fellowship.

“I am looking forward to being a visible presence in local schools and around the town.”

‘We can’t believe our luck’

Rev Bender has lived in Scotland since 2012 with her husband of nearly 30 years, Keith, and their three daughters.

After moving to Scotland, she worked as a primary school teacher at Mile End and Heathryburn before enrolling at Aberdeen University in 2017 to study divinity.

She called her studies “enlightening and exciting” and said the lecturers she came across helped in her formation as a minister.

She said: “My knowledge and faith have been nurtured, and in turn, I will be able to nurture others in my new role as we grow together.”

As well as being a primary school teacher, Rev Bender has worked as an educational psychologist, a learning support teacher and has taught at university level.

She has been part of congregations in both the US and Aberdeen, including Mannofield Church and Aberdeen West Churches.

In her spare time, she enjoys baking, cross stitch, pilates, reading and walks with friends in her spare time.

Krista Brown, session clerk at Keith North Church linked with Newmill, Boharm and Rothiemay, said: “We are so happy and over the moon that Amy has decided to join us.

“She is a lovely person, we are very excited and I think she will fit very nicely into Keith which is a very friendly place.

“We cannot believe our luck and we will do everything we can to support her and I think she will get on really well.”