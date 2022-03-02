New Moray church minister hopes to be ‘visible presence’ in the community

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Moray

New Moray church minister hopes to be ‘visible presence’ in the community

By Lauren Robertson
March 2, 2022, 9:35 am Updated: March 2, 2022, 11:55 am
Rev Amy Bender.
A Moray church has welcomed its first full-time minister since 2019.

Rev Amy Bender has officially been ordained for her new role at Keith North Church, linked with Newmill, Boharm and Rothiemay.

The congregation has been without a full-time minister since the end of 2019.

The 54-year-old, who grew up in Kingsport in Tennessee, expressed her hopes for the church’s role in the town, and said: “I hope the church will be a vibrant part of life and a hive of activity, serving as a centre to meet and for fellowship.

“I am looking forward to being a visible presence in local schools and around the town.”

‘We can’t believe our luck’

Rev Bender has lived in Scotland since 2012 with her husband of nearly 30 years, Keith, and their three daughters.

After moving to Scotland, she worked as a primary school teacher at Mile End and Heathryburn before enrolling at Aberdeen University in 2017 to study divinity.

She called her studies “enlightening and exciting” and said the lecturers she came across helped in her formation as a minister.

She said: “My knowledge and faith have been nurtured, and in turn, I will be able to nurture others in my new role as we grow together.”

As well as being a primary school teacher, Rev Bender has worked as an educational psychologist, a learning support teacher and has taught at university level.

She has been part of congregations in both the US and Aberdeen, including Mannofield Church and Aberdeen West Churches.

In her spare time, she enjoys baking, cross stitch, pilates, reading and walks with friends in her spare time.

Krista Brown, session clerk at Keith North Church linked with Newmill, Boharm and Rothiemay, said: “We are so happy and over the moon that Amy has decided to join us.

“She is a lovely person, we are very excited and I think she will fit very nicely into Keith which is a very friendly place.

“We cannot believe our luck and we will do everything we can to support her and I think she will get on really well.”

