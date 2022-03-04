REVIEW: Emotions flow as children from Danscentre put on an epic show at His Majesty’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
REVIEW: Emotions flow as children from Danscentre put on an epic show at His Majesty’s

By Rosemary Lowne
March 4, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: March 14, 2022, 9:34 am
Danscentre took to the stage of His Majesty's with their show, iDance.
It’s doubtful there was a dry eye in His Majesty’s Theatre last night as talented young dancers from Danscentre finally had their time to shine in the spotlight.

Like the girl sitting a few rows in front of me, tears streamed down my face as a moving video montage of the children dancing in their back gardens, living rooms, kitchens and parks during lockdown was beamed across the stage alongside heartfelt quotes about their love of dance.

Spectacular show: The exceptionally talented young dancers from Danscentre put on a show that everyone will remember.

Story of resilience

Far from just a dance show, iDance was a celebration of the resilience of children expressed by children through the power of dance.

Proud mums, dads, grannies, grandpas, brothers and sisters, clapped and cheered with with pride as the young dancers instantly brought the stage to life with their beaming smiles, incredible moves and dazzling costumes.

Star performers: The children’s smiles lit up the stage.

Wizard of Oz

Entitled ‘Journey into the Unknown’ – a reflection of the turbulent times the dance school has overcome through Covid- the Wizard of Oz themed first act was a spectacle to behold.

From a hip-hop busting tin man and a point perfect lion to a pirouetting scarecrow and a waltzing witch, the audience were clicking their heels with joy like young Lola-Mae Gill, who was phenomenal as Dorothy (complete with sparkling red trainers).

Raw talent: The three hour show was a spectacle to behold.

Emotionally charged performance

In fact every single dancer was phenomenal and considering that the children have spent eight months out of the last two years being taught online due to Covid, their professionalism is nothing short of astounding.

Uplifting yet poignant, each dance tugged at the heartstrings as the children visibly put every ounce of themselves into their ballet, tap, contemporary and modern performances.

Huge cheers erupted from the audience when the ‘Men in Black’ appeared on stage to showoff their awesome moves and snazzy sunglasses and black suit combination.

On pointe: The stunning ballet routines were captivating to watch.

Swan Lake

Stunning is the perfect word to describe Act Two as a sea of glittering ballerinas took to the stage to take the audience on an enchanting journey through classic ballets including Swan Lake, Sleeping Beauty, La Sylphide, Raymonda and Giselle.

Tears soon filled my eyes – and the eyes of others in the audience – again when the dancers appeared on stage wearing black to perform a powerful yet gentle contemporary piece to the song ‘Abide with Me’.

Ending on a high, the third act had everyone in the audience tapping their toes and bobbing their heads to the beat as the dancers leapt into The Musical section with routines to Cats and The West Side Story.

Dazzling display: The young dancers finally get their chance to shine.

Dancing mums

But some of the biggest claps and cheers were reserved for the amazing dancing mums who put on a slick show with their version of a dance from the hit musical Chicago.

The final lump in the throat moment came when older pupils, who didn’t get the chance to perform in what was to be their last show in June 2020 due to Covid, took to the stage.

Ethereal and elegant, the dancers put on a truly exquisite display of contemporary dance to the song ‘Let it Be’ by the Beatles.

High energy: The dancers put their heart and soul into their fantastic show.

Judging by the rapturous reception from the crowd as the children gave their final bows, it’s certainly a show that everyone will remember for a very long time.

For it was a show all about the resilience of young people and how dance was the light that got them through the dark days of lockdown.

For more information and tickets for iDance, presented by Danscentre at HMT, visit aberdeenperformingarts.com

