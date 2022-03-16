‘A giant of a man’: Skiing community mourns the death of Lecht Ski Centre boss James McIntosh

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tributes have been pouring in across social media following the death of Lecht Ski Centre boss James McIntosh.

Mr McIntosh co-founded the popular ski centre in Cock Bridge alongside three friends back in 1977 before going onto become its operations director.

Known to many as “Tosh”, he has become known “far and wide” across the skiing community as the “backbone and face” of the popular resort.

Skiers and staff alike have said they are devastated following his death on Tuesday.

Officials from Lecht 2090 have taken to social media to lead the tributes.

‘He will be greatly missed’

They wrote: “It is with great sadness that we have to share the passing of James McIntosh MBE, operations director and co-founder of the Lecht Ski Centre.

“James sadly passed away on Tuesday, March 15 surrounded by his family.

“The Lecht was James’ original idea and what has been created over the years since then is now quite amazing. He is know far and wide in the skiing community and will be greatly missed.

“Funeral arrangements to be confirmed at a later date.

“The centre just won’t be the same without Lecht 1.”

‘What a lovely man he was’

Tributes have flooded in from skiers and friends describing him as a “lovely man” with a “great sense of humour” and a “can do” attitude.

Alistair Todd wrote: “One of the giants of the Scottish ski industry and always a friend to the touring community. Most of us will have enjoyed many days at the Lecht where an encounter with James always added to the day.

“Tosh, as he was more commonly known, had a great sense of humour and I’m sure many club members as well as club followers will be saddened by his passing.”

Officials from Cairngorm Ski Club say his legacy will live on for generations to come.

They wrote: “A true giant of a man who will be greatly missed by the whole skiing community and beyond. Our thoughts are with his family and the broader Lecht family.

“RIP Tosh, your legacy is amazing and will be valued by generations to come.”

‘We’re absolutely devastated’

Staff at Boarderline Store in Banchory said Mr McIntosh was the “backbone” of the popular ski restort who will be “very missed” by all.

They wrote: “We’re absolutely devastated at the loss of one of the Lecht’s founding fathers and the man who was the backbone and face of the Lecht 2090 for most of the last 45 years.

“James’ contribution to the Scottish snowsports scene cannot be overstated.

“With his ‘can do’ attitude he ran the Lecht with grit, determination and sheer hard work to ensure that a fantastic, friendly, family run snowsports centre prospered.

“He will be very missed.

“RIP Sir.”

Movement Evolution Scotland added: “Absolutely devastated to hear this news. What Tosh did for skiing and snowboarding in the North East was truly remarkable sending our condolences to the whole Lecht family especially Alison, Louise, Nick and Annette.”